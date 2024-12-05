H.I.G. Capital Closes $1 Billion Bayside Loan Opportunity Fund VII

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Bayside Capital, the special situations credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G." or the "Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the final closing of H.I.G. Bayside Loan Opportunity Fund VII (the "Fund"). The Fund closed with $1 billion of aggregate capital commitments and continues the Firm's successful strategy of investing in special situation credit opportunities in the European middle market.

Established in 2006, H.I.G. Bayside's European strategy invests primarily in senior secured European stressed and special situations credit, targeting equity-like returns. The Fund's disciplined approach to portfolio construction and deal selection has consistently resulted in higher returns and a lower level of volatility relative to comparable credit indices. The Fund's predecessor, H.I.G. Bayside Loan Opportunity Fund V, was named "Best Performing Debt Fund" by Private Equity Wire/Bloomberg in 2022.1

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, H.I.G. Co-Founders and Co-Executive Chairmen, commented: "H.I.G. is one of the largest and most active credit investors dedicated to the middle markets. The H.I.G. Bayside Europe team benefits from our highly synergistic platform across the U.S., European, and Latin American middle markets, as evidenced by the risk-adjusted returns the Firm has generated over multiple cycles."

Andrew Scotland and Duncan Priston, H.I.G. Bayside Europe Fund Co-Heads, commented: "We are very pleased to have fresh capital to deploy into one of the most compelling market environments for special situations credit investing where a significant number of levered European businesses are facing challenges. Our team is well positioned to capitalize on the investment opportunities available."

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation, added, "We aim to provide limited partners with a full spectrum of investment opportunities across private equity, credit, and real assets in the middle market. Limited partner backing of the Fund demonstrates strong interest in the middle market and conviction in H.I.G.'s differentiated approach. We are thankful for the strong support the Fund received from a diverse and global investor base in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including public and private sector pensions, endowments, foundations, asset managers, consultants, fund of funds, financial institutions, and family offices."

1 H.I.G. Bayside Loan Opportunity Fund V was named "Best Performing Debt Fund Over $1.5B" by Private Equity Wire/Bloomberg in November 2022.

About Bayside Capital

Bayside Capital is the special situations affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Focused on middle market companies, Bayside invests across several segments of the primary and secondary debt capital markets with an emphasis on long term returns. With eight offices throughout the U.S. and Europe and over 500 investment professionals to draw upon, Bayside has the experience, resources, and flexibility required to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please refer to the Bayside website at bayside.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

