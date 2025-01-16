H.I.G. Realty Invests in Private Schools Owner and Operator Intellego Education

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has invested in Intellego Education ("Intellego" or the "Company"), a European-focused owner and operator of private anglophonic schools.

Intellego focuses on launching, repositioning, and operating leading independent schools in Europe. The Company provides the support, knowledge, and tools necessary to bring the best educational practices to each of its partner schools. The Company is led by experienced educationalists and operators who have managed more than 170 schools, including more than 30% of Europe's top-achieving IB schools.

With this investment, Intellego is positioned to capitalize on the attractive tailwinds of the education sector and build a portfolio of highly selective partner schools across major European cities.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "We are delighted to complete this transaction which fits our strategy of investing in platforms with strong underlying secular trends. We are focused on building best-in-class businesses that can achieve critical mass, and our investment in Intellego adds to our current portfolio of platform investments which includes the storage & logistics, self-storage, healthcare, and hospitality sectors."

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added, "Intellego represents a unique opportunity to enter the private K-12 space with a best-in-class management team, a team that truly offers a differentiated approach to education. We are excited to partner with Intellego to execute a growth strategy focused on creating a platform of unique, educationally excellent schools across continental Europe."

Peter Burdon, CEO of Intellego, concluded, "Intellego seeks to be the partner of choice for exceptional schools that are committed to retaining their individual ethos. Building on H.I.G.'s extensive expertise in the European real estate space, we look forward to partnering with schools who share our vision and purpose."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

