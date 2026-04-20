H.I.G. WhiteHorse Provides Financing to Globe Groupe

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit affiliate of global investment firm H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has arranged a financing package for Globe Groupe ("Globe" or the "Group").

Founded by Jérémy Dahan in 2002 and headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, Globe is a leading operational marketing services firm serving more than 180 premium brands across consumer goods, technology, beauty, lifestyle, healthcare, and luxury in key European markets. Globe delivers services that directly drive sales growth and market share gains for its clients across three lines: brand activation, outsourced field force, and merchandising. Serving more than 500 clients across 8 countries and 14 offices, the Group competes on its ability to execute complex activations, win large tenders, leverage cross-market relationships, and deploy technology-enabled solutions backed by a proven management track record.

Globe is embarking on a new phase of growth with Founder Jérémy Dahan meaningfully reinvesting, ensuring strong continuity of leadership and alignment. H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe has arranged a bespoke financing package which will provide additional financial means to support the Company's expansion, especially through an active and ambitious buy-and-build strategy.

Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said: "Globe has demonstrated sustained growth over the years, driven by its comprehensive offering and strong execution track record. We are delighted to partner with Jérémy Dahan to support the Group's continued expansion with a bespoke financing solution."

Charles Bourgeois, Managing Director at H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said: "We are pleased to support Globe, a company that we have followed for several years. Globe exemplifies the qualities we seek in our investments: a leading market position, a high-caliber management team, exposure to a growing and resilient market, and a strong track record of financial performance."

About Globe Groupe

Globe Groupe is a leading European specialist in shopper marketing and sales activation, supporting brands through integrated solutions spanning field marketing, outsourced sales forces, and retail activation services. The Group helps clients increase visibility, engagement, and sales across in-store and out-of-store channels, combining strategic expertise with strong local execution across some key European markets. For more information, visit globe-groupe.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Pascal Meysson

Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

[email protected]

Charles Bourgeois

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital