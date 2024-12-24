Higer New V Series, Leading Bus New Trend

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2024, Higer New V Series buses officially launched in the Philippines, this batch of electric buses was the first batch of new energy buses introduced by the Philippines and put into commercial operation. And it has aroused extensive attentions and heated discussions from the Philippines local government, media and people.

Higer New V Series products were launched globally in March 2024, and then made a stunning debut at the Higer Global Partners Conference. The New V-series products with a new shape and a new platform are committed to creating new classic models with high quality, high safety and high intelligence.

In 3 years, more than 1000 people participated in the process of R&D, a one-time investment of more than 100 million yuan was made in the R&D and manufacturing of key components, equipment, tooling, molds, inspection tools, verification of components and vehicle, achieving comprehensive innovation, realizing a significant improvement in product quality and reliability, maintenance convenience and customer experience. Measuring from 8 to 13 meters in length, they can be powered by fossil fuels, electricity, hydrogen, etc. and are readily adaptable for the tourist transportation market, urban public transportation market, etc. The luggage compartment volume is 21.6% greater than similar products, the seating space is 50mm larger, and the middle aisle is 30mm wider. The overall component universality rate was greatly improved by the platform, modular, and universal design concept, and the number of component types decreased by 58%.

It is worth mentioning that Higer is committed to creating a technological experience, redefining the domain-centralized electronic and electrical architecture, and Higer launched the industry's first mass-produced intelligent cabin. It will help the driver concentrate on driving. The new model provides a mobile phone control interface, drivers and tour guides can control lighting, multimedia, air conditioning, etc. through app. In addition, the intelligent cabin can be customized according to the operational needs of the transport company, realizing intelligent dispatching, intelligent charging, intelligent maintenance, AI interaction, and human-computer interaction.

So far, Higer new V series coaches have already received orders from more than 20 countries like Italy, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and etc., showing a fast rising popularity in the international market.

Higer new V series are committed to providing customers with new "classic models" with better quality, higher efficiency, achieving sustainable development and exploring more possibilities.

