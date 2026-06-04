HighLevel Puts Advanced AI in the Hands of the 36 Million Small Businesses That Power the Economy

With its "Summer of AI," HighLevel is making the technology reshaping the global economy free for the small businesses and agencies that need it most, not just the enterprises that can afford it.

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses are the engine of the American economy. The nation's 36.2 million small businesses make up 99.9% of all US companies, employ 62.3 million people and generate 43.5% of GDP. Yet as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how companies operate, the most powerful tools have largely been priced and built for the enterprise. HighLevel is setting out to change that.

Today, the company announced its "Summer of AI" campaign, giving small businesses and the agencies that serve them free access to five free AI tools and agents throughout the summer. The goal is simple and deliberately ambitious: make sure the businesses that create nearly 9 in 10 new American jobs are not left behind by the most important technology shift in a generation.

This focus is not new for HighLevel. The company has spent years building its entire platform around the needs of small business, and the Summer of AI is the boldest expression of that mission yet: putting the same advanced AI capabilities that large corporations pay heavily for directly into the hands of the businesses that power local economies and communities, at no extra cost.

What businesses get:

During the Summer of AI, businesses get access to a set of free AI tools and agents, along with a Success Pack built to help them see results quickly. New users can start with a free trial, and existing customers can activate free AI for their own accounts and their sub-accounts.

"Small businesses are not a market segment to us, they are the backbone of the economy. They make up almost every business in the country, employ nearly half of all workers and create the overwhelming majority of new jobs. When technology this powerful arrives, it should lift them up, not leave them behind. That is why we are making advanced AI free this summer." Shaun Clark, Co-Founder HighLevel

Seasonal savings windows

Alongside free AI access, HighLevel will run promotional windows for a limited time offering 50% off for new customers June 1st- August 31st, 2026.

Availability

The Summer of AI campaign is available now. New users can get started with a free trial, and existing customers can log in to activate free AI for their accounts and sub-accounts. To learn more, visit here.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI-powered business operating system built for agencies, entrepreneurs and operators who want intelligence embedded directly into how their business runs. The platform unifies CRM, messaging, automation and revenue workflows into a single system where teams can work alongside AI to create, build and strategize, or deploy AI agents that execute tasks autonomously. By building intelligence into the operational foundation rather than bolting it on as a feature, HighLevel helps businesses move faster, cut complexity and scale more predictably in an AI-first economy.

Media Contacts

Piper McCoy

[email protected]

SOURCE HighLevel