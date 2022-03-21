Hilco Global Acquires Heavy Plate Rolling Mill from ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam-based Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V., an operating company of U.S.-based Hilco Global, announced today the strategic acquisition of all assets at ThyssenKrupp Heavy Plate Rolling Mill facility located in Duisburg-Hüttenheim, Germany. The assets are now up for sale on Hilcobid.com.

Europe's second largest steel producer, ThyssenKrupp, shuttered the German facility in September 2021. During its operation, the heavy plate rolling mill facility produced approximately 850,000 metric tons of steel which was used for shipbuilding, offshore and heavy fabrication construction production. In addition to the rolling mill, other items for sale consists of late model furnaces, hot- and cold-levelers, quenches, inline ultrasonic inspection, shotblasting/priming, and numerous flame and plasma cutting machines.

Robert Bouland, Managing Partner at Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V., stated, "This sale represents an outstanding opportunity for buyers seeking to purchase high-quality, late model machinery used in a combined roughing and finishing mill." Bouland added, "We anticipate many interested buyers from Europe, Asia, and the Americas and will entertain offers in acquiring the entire facility or for individual assets."

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. continues to expand their acquisition portfolio in the mill equipment space. Most recently, Compania Siderurgica Huachipato S.A. (CAP ACERO) from Chile has engaged the company to sell steel and rolling mill equipment no longer needed in CAP ACERO's continuing operations. Hilco Industrial Acquisition recently sold the 2 million ton per year Dongkuk Steel Heavy Plate Mill from Korea, as well as the 2015 Danieli Rebar Mill at Posco SS Vina in Vietnam.

Information about the assets and ability to purchase each item are available on Hilcobid.com.

About Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V.: Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. (www.hilcohia.com ) is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. The company buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees.

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate repositioning and renegotiation, strategic advisory, operational consulting, and strategic capital solutions.

SOURCE Hilco Global