HIMSS26 Europe Welcomes World-Class Voices at the Forefront of Healthcare Innovation to Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 HIMSS European Health Conference & Exhibition will bring together leading voices in digital health and care from 19–21 May, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark. As one of the premier gatherings for healthcare innovation, the event will spotlight world-class speakers and cutting-edge discussions addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities across the health ecosystem.

The annual HIMSS European Health Conference & Exhibition is the epicenter of healthcare innovation, where leaders, clinicians and policymakers from across the continent connect, exchange bold ideas and develop breakthrough solutions.

Registration is open for HIMSS26 Europe, where attendees will explore the latest trends, solutions and strategies shaping the future of health and technology. The conference will host a distinguished roster of global experts, offering insights across key areas including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, workforce innovation and women's health.

Featured speakers include Karen Hao, award-winning AI reporter and New York Times bestselling author; Rowland Illing, Global Chief Medical Officer and Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS; Jessica Morley, artificial intelligence researcher at Yale University; and Maaike Steinebach, Founder and CEO of Femtech Future Limited and Co-Founder of the Women's Health Innovation Council. The programme will also feature a panel of leading technology executives, bringing together voices from across the industry to explore the future of healthcare, innovation and the evolving workforce.

HIMSS (the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) delivers its unique, data-driven perspective within the annual conference, connecting policy, practice and innovation. Attendees benefit from access to evidence-based insights, real-world case studies and a collaborative environment that supports informed decision-making and accelerates digital health transformation across regions.

Members of the press, potential media partners and podcasters interested in participating in HIMSS26 Europe are invited to email a coverage plan to the HIMSS Strategic Communications team at [email protected].

About HIMSS

HIMSS (the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a mission-driven independent society, a global thought leader, and an advisor dedicated to creating an informed and empowered community of providers, innovators, and individuals. HIMSS stands apart by bridging strategic and visionary ideas with practical execution, empowering health systems and governments globally to achieve measurable impact for the future of health and care.

HIMSS Media Contact:

Morgan Searles

[email protected]

+1.312.915.9540

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