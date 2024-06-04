Hiperbaric Opens New Shanghai Office to Expand into China's Booming HPP Food Market

New Shanghai Office in Free Trade Zone to Drive Hiperbaric's Expansion as China's Leading High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Provider

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high pressure technology, announced the opening of a new sales office in Shanghai's Free Trade Zone. The new office will be dedicated to the commercialization of high pressure processing equipment for the food and beverage industry.

This strategic move aims to strengthen Hiperbaric's presence in the rapidly growing Asian market for HPP food products and capitalize on the rising consumer demand for healthy, preservative-free foods with extended shelf life.

Hiperbaric booth at Sial Shanghái. Pictured from left to right: Andrés Hernando, CEO; Carole Tonello, VP of Business Development; Jorge Marraud, Hiperbaric Asia Director; and Guangqi Zeng, China Market Manager. (Photo courtesy of Hiperbaric)

HPP is a non-thermal food preservation technique that uses ultra-high pressure, pure cold water to inactivate harmful pathogens and spoilage microorganisms in packaged foods. This natural process maintains the nutritional value, fresh flavors, and textures of food and beverage products.

23.5% market share in China

"China represents a tremendous opportunity for HPP, driven by the country's rapidly evolving food industry and consumer appetite for healthier produced foods," said Andrés Hernando, CEO of Hiperbaric. "With our new Shanghai office, we aim to capture 45% market share in China within the next five years by partnering with food companies to meet their HPP processing needs."

Currently holding a 60% global HPP market share with over 400 installed units worldwide, Hiperbaric established its first presence in China in 2009. The nation now accounts for an impressive 10% of Hiperbaric's total global revenue, while the Asian region represents 20% of the business.

In China, beverages have emerged as the leading category for HPP technology adoption. Major brands like IF Food&Tech, Lianfeng, Bless, ChicFoods and others have leveraged Hiperbaric's high-productivity, reliable HPP systems to produce extended shelf-life beverages.

"We want to work with a wider range of customers in China, from small and medium-sized to large multinational companies with the capacity to process large volumes of HPP products," says Jorge Marraud, Director of Hiperbaric Asia.

To better engage local consumers, Hiperbaric launched its dedicated Chinese website www.hiperbaric.cn in 2022 and maintains an active presence on local social platforms like WeChat.

HPP Incubator Shanghai, a pilot plant for HPP product development

Anchoring Hiperbaric's new China office is the "HPP Incubator Shanghai" - a pilot plant facility to drive HPP product innovation. This centerpiece installation features a Hiperbaric 55 HPP machine capable of processing up to 270kg per hour.

"At our HPP Incubator Shanghai, food companies gain a competitive edge by tapping into our complimentary services," said Guangqi Zheng, Hiperbaric's Market Manager for China. "They can conduct full HPP product trials while receiving free expert guidance on formulation, packaging validation, shelf-life analysis, and more from our food science team boasting over 25 years of experience."

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its HPP equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, and continuous R&D.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Perez Villegas

Hiperbaric – Communication Manager

[email protected]

Mobile (Spain): +34 664 488 085

SOURCE Hiperbaric