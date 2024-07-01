HiRO acquires CRO DeltaMed Solutions, continues to expand cross-border operations in the US

WILMINGTON, Del., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO), a full-service, boutique global CRO, is excited to announce its latest strategic move with the successful acquisition of DeltaMed Solutions, an emerging CRO with a robust foothold in the US. The acquisition, advised by Evercore as financial advisor, marks HiRO's third CRO acquisition since its establishment in 2020.

Following the acquisitions of ANZ-based PharmaSols in 2021 and US-based Courante Oncology last year, HiRO's global expansion continues with the integration of DeltaMed Solutions. With its established footprint in the US, Ireland, Mainland China, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines, HiRO solidifies its position as a comprehensive provider of end-to-end clinical research solutions on a global scale.

DeltaMed Solutions, headquartered in New Jersey, boasts a team of highly skilled industry professionals with 15-30 years of expertise in serving large to mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotechs. The leadership team also brings a wealth of experience in FDA and EMEA submissions. DeltaMed Solutions is widely recognized for its extensive experience and flexible service models in data management, biostatistics, programming, RWE solutions, PK/PD analysis, regulatory and medical affairs. The company has earned recognition from clients and partners for its outstanding track record of excellence and service quality.

The full integration of DeltaMed Solutions into HiRO's operations will foster a powerful alliance, leveraging the expertise of both companies in key therapeutic areas and service offerings. This broadens HiRO's network of clients and partners, and enhances its ability to deliver capital-efficient, expedited, and customized clinical trial solutions, addressing the unmet R&D needs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide.

Dr. Karen Chu, Founder and CEO of HiRO, expressed her confidence in the acquisition, stating, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to DeltaMed Solutions. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with HiRO's growth strategy, enhancing our capability to continue delivering exceptional services that exceed industry standards. By combining our resources and expertise, we are strongly positioned to become our clients' trusted partner in advancing patient treatments and making a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape. This collaboration leverages our collective strengths, ensuring optimal efficiency and effectiveness in conducting clinical trials across a wide range of therapeutic areas in the US, Asia-Pacific, and beyond. This sets us apart as a pioneering force in the highly competitive CRO industry."

Dr. Sam Liang, President of DeltaMed Solutions, added, "We are thrilled to become an integral part of HiRO and contribute to their continued success. This opportunity allows us to harness our scientific expertise and well-established presence in the US. Working together, we will offer an enriched, globally integrated suite of services to our clients, driven by our shared dedication to quality, innovation, and patient-centric research. This collaboration will streamline processes and accelerate the development of groundbreaking treatments."

With this strategic acquisition, HiRO and DeltaMed Solutions join forces to provide an unparalleled range of services, delivering bespoke and efficient clinical trial solutions that effectively navigate market-specific complexities globally. Their shared vision and commitment to excellence in clinical research uniquely position them as key contributors to advancements in healthcare and pharmaceutical innovation.

About Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO)

Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO) is a globally oriented, innovative clinical research organization (CRO). With global operations and integrated capabilities, HiRO provides a full range of cross-border solutions and services to its clients, including early pre-clinical strategic planning, clinical trial design, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, statistics, data management, end-to-end project management, and clinical and medical monitoring services.

As an emerging global CRO, HiRO strives to become a market-leading, integrated global clinical research organization that works collaboratively with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to bring new products from the laboratory to the market, providing more effective solutions for patients worldwide. For more information on HiRO, please visit www.harvestiro.com.

About DeltaMed Solutions

DeltaMed Solutions is a global life sciences CRO. The company excels in building strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and CROs. By fostering these collaborations, DeltaMed Solutions remains at the forefront of innovation, driving advancements in clinical research and drug development.

With a focus on flexibility, DeltaMed Solutions offers a range of service models tailored to meet diverse needs, all backed by a team of experienced professionals. Their commitment to excellence ensures the delivery of exceptional quality products, including CSRs, regulatory submissions, and publications. DeltaMed Solutions leverages their extensive expertise and experience to accelerate the market entry of innovative therapies, resulting in significant reductions in time and cost. For more information on DeltaMed Solutions, please visit www.deltamedsolutions.com.

