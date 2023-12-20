Hisense 5S Series Washer-Dryer Awarded TÜV Rheinland Carbon Footprint Certification

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has been awarded product carbon footprint certification for the new Hisense 5S Series Washer-Dryer in accordance with ISO 14067 standard. The company has also been recognised with corporate carbon footprint opinion for its Hisense Washing Machine Company division in accordance with the ISO 14064-1 standard by TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide.

In meeting and complying with ISO 14067 standard, TÜV Rheinland worked with Hisense in developing a product carbon footprint (PCF) accounting boundary for the 5S Series Washer-Dryer that encompassed raw material acquisition and pre-treatment, product manufacturing, distribution, usage and waste recycling stages. The carbon footprint data from the production and manufacturing stage was achieved by collecting, sorting, and verifying early-stage data from suppliers and the company itself by applying data modeling techniques. The life-cycle carbon footprint statistics for the application stage for several target exporting nations were acquired by using product energy consumption testing standards including the EU No 2019/2023, EN 60456:2006+A11:2020, and EN IEC 62512:2020+A11:2020, standards.

The PCF result recognizes the 5S Series Washer-Dryer's outstanding energy saving capability, in helping lower electricity bills and achieving environmental sustainability in energy efficiency certified at European Standard A Class. With the mission of "Smart Washing, Easy Living", the 5S Series Washer-Dryer aims to delight customers through technical innovation, standards of hygiene and ease of use, all therefore enabling an 'ease of living'. Hisense continuously endeavours to apply sustainable scheme in multiple aspects of product including low carbonization design of product packaging and the substitution of environmentally friendly recycled materials and low-carbon materials.

TÜV Rheinland has also verified the corporate carbon footprint of the Hisense Washing Machine Company in accordance with ISO 14064-1 standard. It conducted a cross-validation process via statements, bills and other materials reviews and determining data sufficiency, authenticity and reliability including on-site visits, inspections of data reporting from internal inventory and the careful scrutiny of all emission sources.

Hisense Washing Machine Company completed a full carbon footprint inventory of all its departments and products by October 2023. The company strategically planned four paths to carbon reduction, encompassing green management, operations, supply chain, and products. In bringing innovative and sustainable technologies to life, Hisense aims to offer customers energy-saving and high-quality products that help make the world a greener place.

