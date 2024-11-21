Hisense Announced the Best Smart Home Offers with the "UNLOCK FOR BLACK FRIDAY" Campaign

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is doubling down on automating your life from better to smarter this Black Friday with its "Unlock for Black Friday" campaign. As technology seamlessly integrates into daily lives, Hisense's AI-powered appliances offer personalized comfort and convenience. Get ready to embrace the future of home living! Stay ahead of the curve and equip your home, Hisense has it all, and at an unbeatable price!

Embrace the future of home living with Hisense’s AI-powered appliance

Optimize your comfort with Hisense Air-conditioner Energy Pro X, driven by AI Smart Eye and TMS Control System technology. Effortlessly detecting your position, it optimizes temperature, humidity, air flow direction, and speed, ensuring customized comfort in every corner of your home. The HI-NANO feature sterilizes germs and bacteria by releasing double ion groups, removing airborne contaminants. Enjoy a friendly environment with high energy efficiency, awarded a top EU energy efficiency rating of A+++.

Experience the smart connected life with the Hisense Refrigerator BCD-522W, serving as the control center to your smart home and featuring a 21-inch TFT bult-in screen for unified control. The Food Inventory feature intelligently manages food storage and expiration reminders, with AI-tech to suggest ideal recipes. Within the large liter-capacity, Triple Temp Zone technology regulates temperature and humidity across all three sections, preventing food odor mixing. The My Fresh Choice feature in the lower right compartment enables conversion from a fridge to freezer with an -18°C~+5°C temperature setting. Synch a smartphone to the fridge touchscreen to copy shopping lists or mirror to play favorite games. As your kitchen companion, an intelligent voice assistant offers hands-free control of home appliances.

Save to sit-back and relax with Hisense Series 7S Washer & Dryer for laundry day with its 6.86-inch TFT touchscreen and seamless integration with ConnectLife app. Features like AI Super Wash automatically matches the perfect washing cycle for your laundry by weighing and sensing what you put in. AI Super Dry cleverly picks the correct drying cycle for each load. With Smart Link, simply pair the dryer with your washing machine, and once your clothes are finished washing, the perfect drying cycle will be already programmed.

Don't miss the chance to elevate your kitchen with other great campaign deals, including the spacious Hisense Slide-In Electric Range HFE3501CPS with large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and sleek built-in design; the Hisense 16-place Free Standing Dish Washer HS693C90BXAU featuring versatile wash programs and quiet operation; the Hisense ChefMate Microwave HMAS4211DSV with a generous 42-liter capacity and Smart Inverter Technology; or the Hisense Wine Cabinet JC230W with Dual Temp Zone for the wine connoisseur!

