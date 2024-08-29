DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, announced a strategic MEA partnership with Real Madrid, one of the world's most iconic football clubs, at an exclusive event in Dubai.

The event, attended by Hisense MEA's President, Jason Ou; Vice President, Ismail Al Hurani, Regional Marketing Director, Fazalur Rahman, and FIFA Legend Ambassador and former Real Madrid player Michel Salgado, was met with enthusiasm by regional media and influencers.

Hisense Announces Partnership with Real Madrid to Enhance Fan Experience in Middle East and Africa

This alliance not only strengthens the connection of Hisense and Real Madrid with their MEA fanbase but also marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they aim to deliver unparalleled fan engagement over the next three years. Renowned for its global success and passionate fanbase, Real Madrid continues to captivate millions in the MEA region. With a roster featuring global icons like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham, alongside a rich history of legendary players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Zinedine Zidane, the club continues to solidify its status as a sporting powerhouse.

The partnership will encompass Real Madrid's men's and women's first division teams in all championships, including the UEFA Champions League and the Supercopa de España which will be held in Saudi. Fans in the region will experience deeper connections with the club.

Creating Unforgettable Moments for MEA Fans

Hisense and Real Madrid are committed to enhancing fan experiences in the MEA region. As part of this collaboration, the two will launch a limited-edition co-branded 100-inch TV, designed to elevate the home viewing experience. This partnership will also introduce initiatives aimed at enriching fans' engagement with the sport and its broader cultural context, leveraging Real Madrid's global appeal and Hisense's technological expertise.

Shared Commitment to Success

This partnership highlights the shared vision of excellence between Hisense and Real Madrid. By combining Hisense's innovation and quality with Real Madrid's pursuit of success, both brands aim to create a powerful synergy that will captivate audiences and drive growth in the MEA region.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA, expressed his excitement: "Partnering with Real Madrid, a club with a rich history and passionate fanbase, aligns perfectly with our strategy to connect with consumers through sports sponsorship and elevate the Hisense brand. We look forward to providing MEA fans with engaging experiences and enhancing the football viewing experience through cutting-edge technology."

Building on successful collaborations with UEFA Euro and FIFA world cup over the past decade, this partnership further deepens Hisense's connection with communities and commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

For over 50 years, Hisense has led technological innovation, consistently enriching the lives of football fans worldwide. This new alliance with Real Madrid reinforces that mission and showcases a diverse product range to fans across the region.

United by a commitment to pushing boundaries, Hisense and Real Madrid are set to deliver exceptional engagement and value to MEA fans.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com.

