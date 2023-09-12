Hisense Brings Consumers with A Scenario-driven Home Cinema Experience

News provided by

Hisense

12 Sep, 2023, 06:40 ET

QINGDAO CHINA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation showcased its conception of scenario-driven and user-centric in product innovations at the world's largest trade show IFA 2023, and demonstrated its latest Laser TV lineup to bring a next-gen home cinematic experience to consumers around the world.

Flagship TriChroma Laser TV L9H

Continue Reading

The flagship Hisense L9H Laser TV is equipped with a 100 inch, or 120 inch super-size screen. Carrying Dolby Vision and Dolby Amos, the TV will bring an immersive visual and audio experience into the living room, and will take home entertainment to a new level. It offers 107% of the BT.2020 set of color specifications, making it even wider than the colour gamut required for HDR. Laser light source enables more true-to-life picture performance, and its eye-friendly design brings comfortable viewing come into your living room. Early this month, the L9H Laser TV is recognized as Best of Show Winner at CEDIA EXPO 2023.

Laser Cinema PL1H

With a growing emphasis on versatility and accommodating a range of home theater experiences, the PL1H Laser Cinema offers a versatility of picture sizes, spanning 80 to 120 inches and offering the option for consumers to choose their preferred screen. With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 2200 Lumens Brightness, together with an ALR screen, it ensures a bright, vivid, and colorful viewing experience and faithfully recreates a world of incredible color, depth, and detail. With this entertainment solution, every room can be turned into a cinema.

Mini Projector C1

The Hisense Laser Mini Projector is the doorway to portable, intelligent, and flexible home cinema, which immerses the customer in a world of visual beauty whenever and wherever. With a display that ranges from 65 to 300 inches and the first Dolby Vision certification for tiny projectors in the world, the C1 model, which represents the pinnacle of its capabilities, offers a visual feast. The JBL unique built-in speaker system delivers top-notch sound quality, to elevate the sound experience.

Hisense aims to provide the best choice of large screen TV experiences into the consumer's home. Based on the revolutionary technology in Laser TVs, led with Hisense's 8K Laser TV and a comprehensive layout of display technology and smart home appliances, Hisense is now taking a scenario-driven approach to every product that is produced, with these being made and upgraded to meet consumer needs for more intelligent and user-friendly products and services, bringing the best display solution and incredible viewing experience to consumer's life.

SOURCE Hisense

Also from this source

Hisense Unveils the Largest Mini LED TV Available: 100" U8K

Jamais deux sans trois : Hisense étend son partenariat stratégique avec l'UEFA pour sponsoriser l'EURO 2024

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.