Hisense Leads in the Acceleration of Global Laser Display Growth with Full-Scenario Driven Strategy for Smart Home Living

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the fourth Global Laser Display Industry Forum is taking place in Qingdao, China, where global laser display industry experts, academics, as well as over a hundred enterprises such as Hisense, Leica Camera, Texas Instruments, Nichia, among others, are assembling to discuss the latest technology developments, and much more. Dennys Li, President of Hisense Visual Technology, delivered a keynote titled 'Scenarios bloom, laser display open the best era' to share Hisense's scenario-driven strategy for Laser TV and its recent global achievements.

Industry experts predict that within the next 3 to 5 years, laser displays will be regarded as the industry leader, and the mainstream display technology within the market. As the new leader of display technology, the laser display is also the forerunner of scenario-led revolution and a breakthrough to achieve a driven smart life in all scenarios.

The Laser TV has been a significant success for Hisense's globalization. At CES 2023, Hisense released the world's first 8K Laser TV, to lead the laser display industry into the 8K era. Hisense is committed to making Laser TVs the best solution for large home screens, allowing consumers to enjoy a high-end visual experience. According to Omdia data, in the first half of 2023, Hisense shipped 41.8% of the Laser TVs within the sector, ranking in first place in the global Laser TV market.

As a strategic focus, Hisense plans to make further investments in establishing four major Laser TV R&D centers in Qingdao, Shenzhen, Japan and the United States, with the aim to continue integrating R&D, production and sales, and achieving iterative updates of laser display technology. As of June 30, 2023, Hisense has applied for 2,230 patents and granted 1,075 patents in laser displays worldwide.

Currently, Hisense has set up three scenario-focused innovation centers for the home, vehicles, and commercial facilities. Hisense will invest to build a global designer group, a new media visual team, and collaborate with automobile brands to continuously create immersive experiences. As the official sponsor of the UEFA EURO 2024TM, Hisense will shine a global spotlight onto the Laser TV, during the tournament, and make full use of its global resources and experiences to drive the growth and development of the global laser display industry.

