DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is redefining how football fans experience the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at home through its latest laser display innovations. Designed to deliver bigger screens and more lifelike picture quality, Hisense's Laser Display lineup transforms every match into a truly unforgettable shared experience.

Hisense Makes Home the Best Seat for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

For football fans, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is about more than the final score. It's about gathering with family and friends, celebrating every goal together and feeling the excitement of the world's biggest sporting event from the comfort of home. Hisense's latest laser display solutions recreate that stadium atmosphere on an extraordinary scale.

For those seeking the ultimate home cinema experience, the newly launched, award-winning XR10 Laser Projector takes FIFA World Cup 2026™ viewing to an even grander scale. With projections of up to 300 inches, exceptional brightness and rich, lifelike colors, it recreates the drama of every match with cinematic impact. Flexible installation and intelligent image optimization make it easy to create a premium viewing environment for every knockout clash and unforgettable World Cup™ moment. Hisense is the Global No.1 Laser TV Brand by worldwide shipments and the XR10 is particularly well-suited for home entertainment rooms, where families and friends gather to share in the excitement of the World Cup.

"The passion for football across the Middle East has reached new heights, with the outstanding performance and strong participation of teams from the region making this World Cup even more exciting," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "We are proud to help fans experience every moment through our latest display innovations. Whether families are gathering in their living rooms or hosting friends for the knockout rounds, our laser display technology brings the stadium atmosphere home, capturing every detail of the action on screens up to 300 inches."

The L9Q TriChroma Laser TV transforms everyday living spaces into premium match-day destinations. With an ultra-large display of up to 200 inches, fans can follow every run, pass, tackle and goal with remarkable clarity. Even during daytime viewing, its bright, vibrant picture and Ambient Light Rejection screen deliver vivid visuals without requiring a darkened room, while immersive audio places viewers at the heart of every chant and celebration.

As football unites fans around the world during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment through laser display innovation, making every match feel bigger, every celebration more immersive and every memory more unforgettable.

Hisense products, including the L9Q TriChroma Laser TV and XR10 Laser Projector, are available across the Middle East through authorized retailers and leading electronics stores.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Hisense