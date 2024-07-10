Hisense Unveils Strategic Growth Plans for Middle East and Africa

Hisense Group Chairman Visits Dubai to Outline Growth Strategy in the Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has reinforced its dedication to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region with a focus on future growth. This commitment is evident through the strategic investments and expansion plans outlined by Hisense Group Chairman, Jia Shaoqian, during his recent visit to Dubai, UAE.

During his visit, he conducted a roundtable meeting with the leadership of Hisense's key business partners in the MEA region, shared his future vision, and discussed the strategic growth plan for the region. Under the leadership of Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA, the company is charting a clear course for initiatives and plans, ensuring a strengthened market presence and the delivery of superior products and services to customers across the region.

Significant Market Growth and Expansion Plans

Hisense has experienced exceptional growth in the MEA region, with business revenue doubling since 2019 and brand equity increasing by over 120% during the same period.

"Hisense is committed to bringing groundbreaking technology and high-tech innovation to households in the Middle East and Africa to uplift consumers' lives. Our growth in this region is a testament to our commitment, and we are excited to continue building on this success," said Jia Shaoqian, Hisense Group Chairman.

He continued, "Hisense is at a critical growth phase in its lifecycle, and soon we will become a leading global force within the industry. To accelerate this, we are expanding our core business foundations such as investment in technology innovation, R&D centers, expansion of global production bases, global brand-building sponsorship initiatives, enhancing our service network, and amplifying efficiencies in supply chain and logistics."

Strengthening Partnerships and Collaboration

"With the diversity and dynamic environment in the widely spread MEA region, working closely with our partners in the Middle East and Africa is key to our success. This collaboration allows us to develop local strategies that leverage their expertise and market knowledge. Our goal is to create outstanding experiences and strengthen our connection with both partners and consumers in this vibrant region," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA.

Local R&D and Production Initiatives

Further demonstrating its commitment to the region, Hisense leverages its existing state-of-the-art R&D center strategically located in Dubai Media City. This center plays a crucial role in product development tailored to the specific needs and preferences of MEA consumers. To ensure efficient distribution and meet surging demand across North Africa and the Levant, Hisense plans to establish new production facilities in the region, starting with Egypt, with the launch scheduled for late 2024. These facilities will not only streamline logistics and expedite deliveries, but also create local jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the region. This investment in local production highlights Hisense's long-term commitment to the regional market and its vision of enhancing lives through technology.

Enhancing Consumer Experience and Market Share

Hisense's strategic initiatives in the Middle East and Africa are designed to strengthen the connection between the brand and its customers, creating meaningful and exceptional experiences. By investing in local R&D and production, enhancing partnerships, and leveraging advanced technology and innovations, Hisense is poised to increase its market share and solidify its position as a leader in the region's home appliance and consumer electronics market.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global home appliance and consumer electronics brand operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458156/Hisense_Middle_East.jpg

