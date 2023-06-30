Hisense's L9H Laser TV is Recognized as "Best big-screen TV" by Leading Tech Review Publication Tom's Guide

News provided by

Hisense

30 Jun, 2023, 12:22 ET

QINGDAO, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense's L9H Laser TV has been recognized by Tom's Guide as the 'Best big-screen TV' in this year's TV category which makes it possible to bring a big-screen experience into any room that has ample wall space.

The Tom's Guide Awards celebrate the very best products across a wide range of categories. After testing and reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, the team of editors and experts help consumers find the best products to buy. 

Continue Reading
Hisense L9H Laser TV wins Tom's Guide Award 2023 in TV category
Hisense L9H Laser TV wins Tom's Guide Award 2023 in TV category
Hisense Laser TV discovers a new expanse of colour
Hisense Laser TV discovers a new expanse of colour

This year, the award-winning L9 Series Ultra-Short Throw Trichroma Laser TV further transforms the viewing experience with some stunning upgrades. The triple laser configuration provides a staggering 3000 ANSI lumens of brightness and with Dolby Vision HDR, promises astonishing contrast and detail. With the addition of Google TV, ATSC 3.0 and Wi-Fi 6e compatibility, the L9 delivers all content impeccably. The included, upgraded and easy to install Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) Hi-gain screen also delivers incredible brightness and a clear and realistic image in any lighting conditions. It's easy to see why the editors at Tom's Guide selected this product ahead of its competitors.

From manufacturing to technological innovation. Its 'Go tech, and Beyond' pursuit of providing technological innovation to millions of families globally, aims to bring excellent experiences to people's lives. The brand's global influence and sustainable development is fast accelerating Hisense's progress towards becoming a world-class brand and first-class enterprise.

Hisense Laser TV brings the biggest home cinema experience to consumers with more vision protection and lower energy consumption, courtesy of its new laser and ultra-short throw projection technologies. With the popularity of Laser TV growing, from January to May, Hisense experienced a Laser TV sales increase of 54.2% year-on-year in the overseas market and numbers continue to rise.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145251/Tom_s_Guide_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145252/Tom_s_Guide_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/4145553/Hisense_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hisense

Also from this source

Hisense's L9H Laser TV is Recognized as "Best big-screen TV" by Leading Tech Review Publication Tom's Guide

Hisense znalazł się w rankingu 10 najlepszych chińskich twórców marek globalnych Kantar BrandZ™ 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.