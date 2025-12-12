HiTHIUM Launches Three Breakthrough Innovations at Its Third Eco-Day, Unlocking an Intelligent Future with Long-Duration Energy Storage

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Long-duration Energy Storage (LDES) becomes central to overcoming renewable intermittency and enabling all-weather green power, the third HiTHIUM Eco-Day was successfully concluded under the theme of "The Awakening of Energy • The New World" on December 12. The event brought together global LDES experts, AIDC (AI Data Center) industry leaders, and partners from across the energy ecosystem. The event also marked the global launch of three major innovations: the ∞Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh 8-hour-native solution, the ∞Cell 1300Ah, dedicated 8h LDES Cell, and the ∞Power Solutions for AI Data Center, a full-duration collaborative lithium–sodium energy storage solution.

Jeff Wu's speech

LDES Becomes as a Strategic Enabler for All-Weather Green Power

During the opening remarks, Co-founder and CEO of HiTHIUM, Jason Wang noted the core path to shift green power from "weather-dependent" to "stable and easy to use" is energy storage, especially LDES. To advance this vision, HiTHIUM officially launched the "All-Weather Green Power • 135 Lighthouse Plan." Centered on LDES and guided by the mission of co-creating a new world of always-available green energy, the five-year initiative focuses on three action pillars—green intelligent computing, comprehensive storage deployment, and green power hubs—aiming to extend the "lighthouse light" of LDES across industries and let green energy benefit all.

Industry experts from around the world joined the discussion. Senior Analyst Alex Cipolla from Wood Mackenzie shared insights on global LDES trends, applications, and technology pathways. Zhihua Liu, Solutions Director for South China region of Eaton Power Shanghai, also shared the company's innovations in high-voltage DC and intelligent power distribution.

Three Groundbreaking Technologies Point to the Future of LDES and AI Infrastructure

As the highlight of the Eco-Day, HiTHIUM unveiled three groundbreaking technologies:

∞Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh, the world's first 8-hour-native LDES solution, engineered for all-weather renewable smoothing, multi-hour shifting, and stable green power delivery.

∞Cell 1300Ah Dedicated 8-Hour Cell, a next-generation high-capacity cell enabling deep 8-hour cycling, 20+ years of service life, superior safety, and significantly lower LCOE.

∞Power Solutions for AI Data Center, the industry's first lithium–sodium full-duration solution combining long-duration lithium storage with high-rate sodium-ion for millisecond-level response, built to meet AIDC's dual needs for long-term stability and instantaneous power support.

AIDC in Focus: Decoding Energy Pathways and Launching the Joint Industry Bluebook

At the AIDC roundtable hosted by Board Member and Vice President of HiTHIUM, Dr. Nazar Yi, experts from telecom operators, data center companies, and industry associations, discussions were made on whether LDES is the "missing piece" in enabling zero-carbon AIDCs. Guests noted that AIDCs face increasing tension between soaring computing demand and constrained energy supply, and that lithium-based LDES is a key pathway to improving stability, lowering costs, and enabling scalable development.

The event also featured the joint release of the 2025 China AIDC Energy Storage Bluebook by HiTHIUM and leading industry organizations. The report outlines AIDC energy consumption trends, evolving BBU requirements, and the growing importance of LDES to AIDC energy constraints, providing detailed analysis from industry demand to deployment strategies.

Accelerating AI–Energy Integration and Building an Open LDES Ecosystem

In the closing remark, Founder and President of HiTHIUM, Jeff Wu highlighted that energy storage must match wind and solar not only in the lifespan but also in the cost. To achieve this goal, HiTHIUM will focus on four priorities: developing ultra-large, high-safety, long-life cells; building safer, more integrated, and more efficient systems; advancing intelligent manufacturing; and delivering fully integrated energy storage solutions.

As HiTHIUM's flagship annual event, Eco-Day reflects the company's rapid rise to the Top 2 position in global energy storage battery shipments. Looking ahead, HiTHIUM will continue to expand its technology portfolio, deepen partnership networks, and contribute to global clean energy development while shaping the future of energy storage in the AI era.

