HIZENERGY Showcases Innovative C&I Energy Storage Solutions at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026

AMSTERDAM, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful conclusion of Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, HIZENERGY, a leading provider of commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions, made a prominent appearance at the exhibition, presenting its self-developed PCS series and customized C&I energy storage systems to European customers, distributors and industry partners.

As a specialist dedicated to C&I energy storage, HIZENERGY exhibited its independently developed PCS series engineered specifically for commercial and industrial scenarios. Featuring a modular design, compact structure and IP65 high ingress protection, the PCS series enables flexible configuration, enhanced safety and stable operation, effectively improving energy efficiency and economic benefits for end-users.

The company also showcased its flagship C&I ESS products: the EnerBox ES125kW-261kWh-LE and ES125kW-313kWh-LE, with core competitive advantages including:

High-Efficiency Expansion: Up to 98.5% conversion efficiency with flexible parallel expansion, perfectly balancing high performance and system scalability

Ultra-Simple Deployment: On-site installation completed in just 2 hours with only 1.7㎡ footprint, supporting fast project delivery and short return cycles

Ultimate Safety Design: 1.5-hour fire resistance and pack-level fire extinguishing system, supported by multiple safety protections

Full-Scenario Adaptation: Operating temperature range of -30℃ to 50℃ and IP55 protection, suitable for diverse and harsh environmental conditions across Europe

To further strengthen its local service capabilities in Europe, HIZENERGY has established multiple after-sales service outlets throughout the region, covering Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Romania, Poland and other key markets. These facilities enable 24/7 rapid response and professional on-site support for customers. Meanwhile, a dedicated local warehouse in the Netherlands stocks HIZENERGY's full product portfolio, ensuring fast delivery and supporting the company's 2-hour on-site installation commitment.

HIZENERGY specializes in providing end-to-end energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications, with high-performance Power Conversion Systems (PCS) as its core technology. Committed to addressing key pain points and evolving demands in the C&I energy storage sector, the company upholds the mission of "Flexible Energy for All" to drive reliable, efficient and affordable energy access.

By participating in Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, HIZENERGY further deepened its market layout in Europe and strengthened strategic cooperation with local channel partners and system integrators. Moving forward, the company will continue to launch reliable, high-efficiency and user-centric C&I energy storage products and solutions, empowering the low-carbon transformation and sustainable development of European commercial and industrial customers.

For more information about HIZENERGY, please visit our official website: https://www.hzess.com

