H&M Donates $200,000 To San Jorge Children's Foundation

In anticipation of the June 7th reopening of its location at The Mall of San Juan, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, H&M supported the local community through San Jorge Children's Foundation. H&M first partnered with nonprofit GLAM4GOOD and donated over 2,000 articles of clothing for a free pop up shop held at San Jorge Children's Hospital on May 23rd for patients and their families, as well as doctors and nurses of the hospital. Building upon this initial outreach, sale proceeds from both Puerto Rican H&M locations during June 7th -10th were donated to San Jorge Children's Foundation, amounting to a donation of $200,000.

"We are so thrilled to help the local community in Puerto Rico with this donation to San Jorge Children's Foundation," said Daniel Kulle, North American President of H&M. "We are also happy to be reopening our first location on the island for our customers and employees."

H&M opened its first location in Puerto Rico at The Mall of San Juan on June 9th, 2016 and its second location at Plaza del Sol in Bayamón on September 1st of the same year. The company currently employs approximately 50 people on the island of Puerto Rico and is proud to support the local community.

The GLAM4GOOD Foundation is a non-profit organization that creates and celebrates social impact and empowerment through beauty and style. The foundation partners with non-profits, media outlets and fashion and beauty brands to provide life-changing makeovers, clothing giveaways and confidence-bolstering fashion and beauty initiatives for everyday heroes and people in need.

San Jorge Children's Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of children in Puerto Rico with the aim to help improve patient's quality of life. The foundation is committed to providing services for families in need and has a network of more than 1500 active patients.

For more information on GLAM4GOOD:

https://glam4good.com/

@glam4good

For more information on San Jorge Children's Foundation:

http://www.fundacionsanjorge.org/

For more images of the opening:

http://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr586972265

About The Mall of San Juan location:

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) at The Mall of San Juan is located at 1000 The Mall of San Juan Blvd, San Juan, PR 00924. The store can be reached by phone at (855) 466-7467. Store hours will be Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information please contact:

Patrick Shaner

Email: Patrick.Shaner@hm.com

Phone: 646.336. 3200

H&M, 110 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10011

*We hope you enjoyed reading about the latest H&M news, but if not please just send an email to Mediarelations.us@hm.com and request to be removed from our media list.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories and H&M Home as well as ARKET. The H&M group has 47 online markets and more than 4,700 stores in 69 markets including franchise markets. In 2017, sales including VAT were SEK 232 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 171,000. For further information, visit about.hm.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hm-donates-200-000-to-san-jorge-childrens-foundation-300664850.html

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

http://hm.com

