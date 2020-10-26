Hohem's Face Tracking Smartphone Gimbal iSteady X Gets an Upgrade With Gesture Control and More New Features

iSteady X is Hohem's latest smartphone gimbal and #1 best seller of phone gimbals on Amazon. Recently, they have a big update to iSteady X is adding several new features with the following notable tweaks:

Gesture Control : Easily start video recording or take photos by showing High Five or a V shape hand gesture, extremely useful for selfie or group photo taking without touching the phone, also an ideal helper for a journey, party and family events.

Object Tracking : Easily track the moveable object such as lovely pets by frame selected the object on phone screen, and camera will follow the object's movement.

Manual or Locked Focus/exposure : Allow users to adjust manually or lock the focus and exposure values when using the camera.

Camera Parameter Adjustment : Allow users to change the settings of camera parameter and personalize their iSteady X.

Focus Rate Setting : Allow users to adjust the speed of focusing to suit their preference.

Timer: Allow users to set the timer for photo taking.

Motionlapse with Custom Waypoints Setting : Allow users to add camera movement to timelapse mode by creating waypoints.

Lens Selection : Selection provide more options for rear camera, such as main, wide and telephoto camera.

Support display: Add gimbal battery status, phone battery status and working mode.

Add gimbal battery status, phone battery status and working mode. Gimbal can be turned on without phone mounted

Pricing and availability

Available at the Hohem Official Website for $69. Click here to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-x

About Hohem

Hohem Tech is a gimbal technology company with strong independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believes 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

Website: www.hohem.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hohemtech

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial

