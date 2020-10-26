Hohem's Face Tracking Smartphone Gimbal iSteady X Gets an Upgrade With Gesture Control and More New Features

Gesture Control, Object Tracking, AE/AF Lock, Lens Selection, Motionlapse With Custom Waypoints Setting and More Updates Are Available Now

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem Tech, a global leading gimbal technology company, now has upgraded their face tracking smartphone gimbal iSteady X with several new features. By updating the app and firmware, users can experience object tracking, gesture control, manual or locked focus/exposure, lens selection, battery status display and other remarkable improvements from iSteady X.

iSteady X Promotional Video
iSteady X is Hohem's latest smartphone gimbal and #1 best seller of phone gimbals on Amazon. Recently, they have a big update to iSteady X is adding several new features with the following notable tweaks:

  • Gesture Control: Easily start video recording or take photos by showing High Five or a V shape hand gesture, extremely useful for selfie or group photo taking without touching the phone, also an ideal helper for a journey, party and family events.
  • Object Tracking: Easily track the moveable object such as lovely pets by frame selected the object on phone screen, and camera will follow the object's movement.
  • Manual or Locked Focus/exposure: Allow users to adjust manually or lock the focus and exposure values when using the camera.
  • Camera Parameter Adjustment: Allow users to change the settings of camera parameter and personalize their iSteady X.
  • Focus Rate Setting: Allow users to adjust the speed of focusing to suit their preference.
  • Timer: Allow users to set the timer for photo taking.
  • Motionlapse with Custom Waypoints Setting: Allow users to add camera movement to timelapse mode by creating waypoints. 
  • Lens Selection: Selection provide more options for rear camera, such as main, wide and telephoto camera.
  • Support display: Add gimbal battery status, phone battery status and working mode.
  • Gimbal can be turned on without phone mounted 

Pricing and availability 

Available at the Hohem Official Website for $69. Click here to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-x

About Hohem

Hohem Tech is a gimbal technology company with strong independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believes 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

