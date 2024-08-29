Company to demo latest wireless innovations for video, film production and team collaboration

News Highlights

Hollyland will be at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam

New wireless video and intercom products to be demoed

Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub, team voice comms

Solidcom SE small team communications system

Cosmo C2 wireless video

Pyro S, Pyro 7 and VenusLiv V2

Coffee, prizes and workshops at Hollyland booth

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland Technology will be showcasing its comprehensive suite of audio and video production tools at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with new and upgraded products at the forefront. Hollyland's roster of offerings will include demonstrations of the newest innovations in video transmission devices, intercom systems, wireless microphones, and cameras – such as the Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub, the Cosmo C2 wireless video transmission system, and the Solidcom SE full-duplex communication system, plus Pyro S, Pyro 7 and VenusLiv V2. Hollyland products are designed for simplicity, efficiency, and seamless team collaboration.

Hollyland’s Audiovisual Production Ecosystem on Show at IBC 2024

The IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) show will take place from September 13th to 16th, 2024 at RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Hollyland will be in Hall 11, Booth C20. The company looks forward to meeting you there.

Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub – Team Voice Comms

The Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub supercharges voice communication and collaboration, with support for up to 20 headsets and six groups, seamless roaming, and a big range of 1,600ft (500m). The Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub is backward compatible with the headsets of the Solidcom C1 or Solidcom C1 Pro. It enables easier and more efficient teamwork, to get filmmaking, video production and other jobs done ahead of time and under budget.

Solidcom SE – Small Team Communications System

Hollyland's Solidcom SE full-duplex communications system lets small production teams upgrade their communications experience to the next level. With a focus on affordability, without compromising quality, this full-duplex communication system in a lightweight form factor features advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation, auto frequency hopping technology, stable connection at distances of up to 1,100ft (350m), and water and wind resistance. Solidcom SE allows production teams to collaborate effectively in any environment, including commercial video production and waterside operations.

Cosmo C2 – Wireless Video Transmission System

The Cosmo C2 wireless video transmission system features a powerful two-transmitter, one-receiver design. With Hollyland's new HEVO 2.0 technology, the C2 supports seamless frequency hopping, for a smooth, immersive experience. Combined with other powerful features and functions like NDI support, UVC and RTMP streaming, this innovative kit is a boon for multi-camera livestreaming, broadcasting, and more.

Pyro Series – Wireless Video Transmission System

Hollyland will also be showing other popular and powerful products at IBC 2024. Pyro S and Pyro 7 are feature-packed wireless video monitoring solutions. Hollyland's self-developed 2.4GHz and 5GHz Auto Dual-band frequency Hopping (ADH) wireless video technology provide enhanced anti-interference capabilities while reducing lag and improving range. Pyro 7 combines TX, RX, plus a seven-inch monitor screen in one compact, lightweight, and robust device.

VenusLiv V2 – A Professional Live-streaming Camera

For video capture, the VenusLiv V2 live-streaming camera gives aspiring streamers an unprecedented easy-to-use experience that results in professional-level streaming. VenusLiv V2 doesn't require complex cable connections or professional assistance for setup, significantly reducing equipment and labor costs.

Event Details – Hollyland at IBC 2024

Hollyland invites journalists, editors, influencers, and all visitors to experience its products at its booth. Hollyland will also have a series of daily workshops, prize-giving, coffer corner, claw challenge, and happy hour celebration events.

Visitors can use the following invitation code during registration: IBC6839. The registration link can be found at https://hollyland.info/3MehEOd.

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland serves many markets, including filmmaking, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489128/IBC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/logo.jpg