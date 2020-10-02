Honda Gets Creative To Deliver Virtual Manufacturing Day Activities To Students

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda manufacturing plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama and South Carolina are celebrating National Manufacturing Day today by hosting its first-ever virtual manufacturing experience for students and teachers. Honda is marking its 10th annual Manufacturing Day event, with virtual activities designed to shine a light on the many opportunities available through a career in modern manufacturing.

Previous Honda Manufacturing Day events have typically included in-person plant tours, presentations and problem-solving simulations for students. Hosting this year's event required some creative thinking, as Honda associates devised a compelling virtual Manufacturing Day to share their manufacturing know-how with students from high schools, STEM academies, technical centers and two- and four-year colleges.

More than 80 schools were invited to take part in virtual activities on Friday to show the many opportunities available through a career in manufacturing. Leaders from several Honda facilities participated in live question-and-answer sessions with students, providing valuable insight about the industry, and the benefit it provides to society. The students learned about innovative processes used in Honda facilities to produce advanced products ranging from automobiles to aircraft.

"Honda has been a true industry leader in helping to build the modern manufacturing workforce," said Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers and chairman of the board of The Manufacturing Institute. "From its commitment to MFG Day to its historic investment in our Creators Wanted campaign, Honda is showing students, parents and educators the extraordinary opportunities available in our high tech industry. The NAM and The Manufacturing Institute are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Honda as we inspire a new generation of creators to pursue rewarding careers."

Honda supplemented these live video meetings with activities designed to mirror the problem solving that takes place every day in the manufacturing setting. In addition, Honda shared the popular EdHeads manufacturing video game with the schools. The game, which provides players with a number of manufacturing-based challenges to solve, has been played more than 620,000 times since it was created with Honda's support in 2015.

Honda also established a Manufacturing Day website, which features videos about manufacturing and information about the many career opportunities available in the field, as well as a recording of today's live event.

"The future success of Honda, and society as a whole, relies on developing the next generation of people who are passionate about making and building things," said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Manufacturing Day is a great opportunity to shine a light on our industry, showcase our commitment to the next generation workforce and let society know about the outstanding careers and opportunities that exist in manufacturing.

Honda plants taking part in Manufacturing Day activities include: Honda of America Mfg. (Anna Engine Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, Marysville Auto Plant), Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana and Honda of South Carolina Mfg.

Honda Manufacturing in America

Honda established manufacturing operations in America in 1979, with the start of motorcycle production in Marysville, Ohio, followed in November 1982, by the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant. In 2019, nearly two-thirds of the Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts, and Honda's cumulative auto production in America exceeds 27 million vehicles.

Honda has one of the largest and most diverse U.S. manufacturing footprints of any international company, employing nearly 23,000 associates at 12 plants with the annual capacity to produce more than 1.2 million automobiles, 3.5 million engines, 500,000 power equipment products and 300,000 powersports products, as well as the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines in America.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested more than $21 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, including more than $5.6 billion over the past five years. The company also works with more than 620 U.S. original equipment suppliers, with U.S.-sourced parts purchases of $27.7 billion in 2019 and approximately $423.3 billion since 1979. Learn more at https://hondainamerica.com.

