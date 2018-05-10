Honda Offers 2018 Clarity Electric Monthly Lease Payment of $199

Combined with the 2018 Accord Hybrid and the soon-to-launch 2019 Insight, the Clarity Fuel Cell, Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid represent the next generation of Honda vehicles, as the company advances toward its goal of growing electrified vehicles to two-thirds of global sales by 2030.

"We're upping the ante on both premium appeal and affordability with the 2018 Honda Clarity Electric," said Steven Center, vice president of Connected and Environmental Business Development at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "At $199 a month, Clarity Electric consumers will not only get a very affordable zero-emissions driving experience, they'll also enjoy a level of premium quality and driving refinement that really no other electric car in the segment can match."

The 2018 Clarity Electric sedan is available for lease at select dealerships in California and Oregon with the competitive monthly payment of $199 (plus tax) for 36 months, which includes an attractive allowance of 20,000 miles per year and 24/7 roadside assistance. The lease, which reflects a built-in federal tax credit, requires $1,499 due at signing (not including tax, registration or additional fees).1 In addition, consumers from California or Oregon may qualify for state rebates of $2,500.2 The Clarity Electric is eligible for California-issued Clean Air Vehicle Stickers that provide single occupant HOV access.

The Clarity Electric gets up to an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes with DC Fast Charging (SAE combo).3 The Clarity Electric is one of the only electric vehicles to have DC Fast Charging standard. Level 2 charging gives Clarity Electric drivers the flexibility to charge their battery in just 3.5 hours at home, office or anywhere there's a 240-volt charger.3 The Clarity Electric has an EPA fuel economy rating of 126/103/114 MPGe (city/highway/combined)4 and an 89 mile EPA range rating on a full charge.4

Honda Clarity Series

The Clarity series – Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Electric – has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements and standard Honda Sensing. Each Clarity variant has a spacious five-passenger interior, outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials, Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and no-compromise trunk space. Offering Honda "fun-to-drive" DNA, the Clarity series provides a smooth, quiet and highly refined driving experience, aided by the smooth and seamless character of electric drive torque and acceleration.

The Clarity series shared "3-in-1" platform strategy enables Honda to respond to infrastructure and market developments, provide customers nationwide with an ultra-low carbon vehicle that meets their lifestyle needs and takes Honda toward higher volume sales of advanced powertrain products help reduce CO 2 emissions.

For More Information

Additional media information, including detailed pricing, features and high-resolution photography of all 2018 Honda models, please visit hondanews.com.Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

1 Includes down payment with no security deposit. Excludes taxes, registration, license and dealer fees. For well-qualified lessees. Subject to availability to California and Oregon residents on approved credit through Honda Financial Services. Closed end lease for 2018 Honda Clarity Electric for well-qualified lessees. Not all applicants will qualify. No purchase option at lease end. Total monthly payments $7,164. Lessee responsible for maintenance, excessive wear/tear, and 20 cents per mile over 20,000 miles per year. Lease includes Roadside Assistance. Total due at lease signing is $1,499 plus tax and registration and includes first month's payment and capitalized cost reduction of $1,300. Offer subject to change without notice.

2 The Oregon rebate program is anticipated to be operational in 2018, with a waitlist potentially established beforehand; please visit http://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/programs/Pages/ZEV-Rebate.aspx for more information. The California rebate program is anticipated to be funded for the 2017-2018 budget year; please visit https://cleanvehiclerebate.org/eng for more information.

3 Charging time varies depending on conditions, such as the remaining battery level and the ambient temperature.

4 Based on 2018 model-year EPA ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe and range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, lithium-ion battery pack age/condition and other factors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honda-offers-2018-clarity-electric-monthly-lease-payment-of-199-300645804.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://hondanews.com

