Honda to Offer Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery for Eligible HondaLink® Remote Services Subscribers

"The addition of Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery to our HondaLink Remote Package of in-vehicle services comes at no additional cost to subscribers, yet another way we are creating new value for Honda customers," said Daniel Tiet, project leader, connected business development for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "This latest addition to HondaLink provides a new service, heightening the Honda owner experience in this increasingly connected world."

How Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery Works

Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery is available at no additional cost to owners of select trims of Accord, Accord Hybrid and Insight sedans, Passport and Pilot SUVs, and Odyssey minivan with a HondaLink® Remote Package subscription. Customers must also be Prime members and located in one of 50 cities and surrounding areas supported by the Key service. For more information on supported locations, please visit Amazon.com/keyforcar.

Members download the Key by Amazon app to their smartphone, log-in with their Amazon.com account information, and then select the year, make, and model of their Honda. The Key by Amazon app requests the user's HondaLink® credentials, which enables Amazon delivery agents limited use of the remote features through HondaLink®. Once setup is complete and a delivery location is registered, customers can shop on Amazon.com and select the "In-Car" delivery option at checkout.

On delivery day, customers should park within two blocks of their selected delivery address. Customers will receive a 4-hour delivery window and an "Arriving Now" notification when the delivery driver is headed to their vehicle. Once Amazon determines that the customer's car is within range of the delivery address, the driver will locate the car using its GPS location. After the vehicle is identified, the driver scans the package and requests for the vehicle to be unlocked. The driver then places the package inside the car and requests for the vehicle to be relocked. Once the in-car delivery is completed, customers receive a notification from the Key by Amazon app letting them know that their car is locked and their package is waiting inside.

For a limited time, Amazon customers will receive a $10 Amazon gift card after placing their first In-Car Delivery order.

Honda Models Available with Key by Amazon In-Car

Model Trim Model Years Accord Touring 2018-2019 Accord Hybrid Touring 2018-2019 Insight Touring 2019-2020 Odyssey Touring and Elite 2018-2019 Passport Touring and Elite 2019 Pilot Touring and Elite 2019

HondaLink®

HondaLink® is Honda's cloud-based connected car system, which links owners' compatible smartphones and data packages to their Honda's embedded telematics system. The subscription-based HondaLink® system works any time the phone and the vehicle both have a data connection, and allows Honda owners a wide range of features and functionality. Basic and Link services are complimentary, with Security, Remote and Concierge services available for an additional charge after a trial period.

The addition of Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery expands the already robust capabilities of the smartphone-based HondaLink® service and app, offering a wide variety of complementary services, such as the ability to make service appointments, get roadside assistance, and receive recall and vehicle notifications directly on the driver's smartphone. Additional HondaLink services available on a subscription basis include geofencing and speed alerts for parents of teen drivers, a stolen vehicle locator, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, remote start, and even personal concierge services.1

HondaLink® Services by Package1

Basic (Complimentary) Vehicle Guides Recall Notifications Service Appointments Roadside Assistance Link (Complimentary) Dashboard Vehicle Notifications Favorites Send Destination Security ($89/year after 12-month complimentary period) Automatic Collision Notification Emergency Call Personal Data Wipe Enhanced Roadside Assistance Remote ($110/year after 3-month trial) Key by Amazon In-Car Delivery (new service) Remote Start Remote Lock & Unlock Geofence Alert Speed Alert Security Alarm Alert Stolen Vehicle Locator Find My Car Destination by Voice Concierge* ($260/year after 3-month trial) Personal Concierge *Includes Remote package

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2019 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

1 Not all features available on all models and/or trims

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

