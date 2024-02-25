HONOR announces the global launch of HONOR Magic6 Pro and an AI PC HONOR MagicBook Pro 16, demonstrating its open-collaborative innovation to enable an AI Era

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today revealed its new all-scenario strategy by introducing AI-empowered cross-OS collaboration and human-centric intent-based AI and a suite of smart devices with global partners. During its keynote, HONOR not only announced the global launch of the HONOR Magic6 Pro, but also its latest AIPC, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16, all of which come equipped with HONOR's platform-level AI to empower human-centric experiences.

HONOR Debuts a New AI-empowered All-scenario Strategy at MWC 2024

"As we race ahead into the AI era, HONOR committed to delivering human-centric innovations that bring open and seamless experience to address our consumers' desires and pain points," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd. "We are delighted to announce the global launch of the new HONOR smartphones and AI PC, which truly revolutionize the user experience with industry-leading AI capabilities, while breaking boundaries in human-device interaction."

Discover the Magic of AI with HONOR Magic6 Pro

The latest addition to the prestigious HONOR Magic Series flagship lineup, the HONOR Magic6 Pro boasts advancements in photography, display, performance, and AI-powered user experiences. Driven by its commitment to human-centric innovation, HONOR has unveiled MagicOS 8.0, the latest version of its Android-based operating system that introduces fully empowered HONOR's platform-level AI and the industry's first intent-based UI. With this, HONOR is transforming the user experience, introducing entirely new, multimodal ways for humans to interact with their smart devices.

Enriched by Magic Capsule and Magic Portal, the HONOR Magic6 Pro provides users with a more personalized, intuitive experience. With a simple tap on the notifications banner at the top of the screen, the Magic Capsule expands to offer additional information and related options, granting users instant access to essential resources and eliminating the need to navigate through multiple apps for maximum productivity and efficiency. Meanwhile, Magic Portal harnesses the power of AI to understand user messaging and behavior, streamlining complex tasks into a single-step process. For example, Magic Portal's AI quickly recognizes addresses in a text message and directs users to Google Maps, enabling effortless navigation at their fingertips. For social media like Tiktok and Facebook, it also streamlines the access and sharing, allowing users to forward booking details or online search results with just a single drag. Furthermore, Magic Portal facilitates image-based shopping experiences, seamlessly guiding users to platforms, where they can find and purchase desired items.

By working with partners and app developers, Magic Portal supports over 100 most frequently used Apps globally, providing users with a seamless experience across various platforms while ensuring users can enjoy the full potential of Magic Portal with their favorite apps.

A Sneak Peak of Inspiring AI Practice

Embracing an open and collaborative spirit in the AI era, HONOR actively works with industry partners, striving to bring more of the industry's leading technologies to the public. To provide a preview of potential future opportunities, HONOR brings on-device AI with open-source LlaMA 2 inside the HONOR Magic6 Pro, which can complete functions such as Q&A, text creation, and reading comprehension in an offline environment. Collaboration within the industry like this can lead to a more imaginative future for users.

Demonstrating the possibilities that smartphone eye-tracking may unlock in the future, HONOR revealed how it is possible to control a car hands-free through the HONOR Magic6 Pro's AI-powered eye-tracking system. The experimental concept showcases how the interplay between AI-enhanced smartphones and vehicles can go beyond screen or voice controls, unlocking a realm of human-device interactions that hold immense possibilities.

Experience Pro-grade Sportography with HONOR's AI-powered Falcon Camera System

As consumers look forward to an exciting year of sporting events, HONOR has made it a priority to deliver sports photography worthy of a gold medal, with improved capture speeds and clearer snapshots. Debuting a new and improved HONOR Falcon Camera System powered by an AI model trained with a database that is 28 times larger over the previous generation, the HONOR Magic6 Pro includes HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture, an advanced AI capture algorithm that effortlessly predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition. The advanced HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture of the HONOR Magic6 Pro surpasses the previous generation by covering a wider range of sports and activities such as jumping, dancing, and martial arts, making it perfect for capturing thrilling moments at sports events and races.

Additionally, HONOR's latest camera system introduces a remarkable 180MP Telephoto Camera Lens (f/2.6, OIS) with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The HONOR Magic6 Pro also features a 50MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.0, EIS) and a powerful 50MP main Camera with variable aperture capabilities (f/1.4 and f/2.0, OIS), to capture fast-paced moments in exceptional clarity without compromising on details.

Unmatched Display with HONOR NanoCrystal Shield

Featuring the industry's most drop-resistant screen glass to date, the HONOR Magic6 Pro races ahead with improvements in display drop resistance. Verified by SGS's Five Star Overall Glass Drop Resistance Ability certification in multiple scenarios, the display employs advanced materials with a 50% improvement in crystal density, which enhances its shock absorption capabilities by up to 10 times compared to regular glass1.

In addition to its durability, the HONOR Magic6 Pro features an industry-leading 6.8-inch All-range Low-power LTPO Eye Comfort Display2, delivering an exceptional viewing experience while prioritizing users' well-being with a range of human-centric innovations, including the industry's highest 4320Hz PWM Dimming, Dynamic Dimming, Customizable Circadian Night Display, and Nature Tone feature.

Powerful Performance Driven by Cross Industry Innovation

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, bringing a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 25% increase GPU performance to the new devices. Thanks to the Qualcomm® AI Engine, the AI features on the HONOR Magic6 Pro are supported with exceptional fluency and stability, achieving a remarkable 98% improvement as compared to previous models. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers exceptional gaming experiences at superb battery efficiency and is packed with advancements that redefine powerful performance3.

Recognizing the growing importance of battery life for users who rely on their devices for prolonged usage, HONOR stands out as the first brand to apply emerging battery innovations from other sectors to smartphones. Taking inspiration from the disruptive electric vehicle (EV) industry, HONOR is bringing the all-new HONOR Second-generation Silicon-carbon Battery with HONOR E1, a batter management chipset for energy efficiency enhancement, to the HONOR Magic6 Pro. The 5600 mAh4 demonstrates exceptional low-temperature performance, users can play the YouTube video for 81 minutes5 at -20°C with just 10% battery level remaining. In addition, with its 80W HONOR Wired SuperCharge and 66W HONOR Wireless SuperCharge6, users can charge up the HONOR Magic6 Pro to 100% in only 40 minutes7, enabling the busiest users to swiftly charge their devices on the move.

Establishing the excellence of the HONOR Magic6 Pro's advanced battery technology, the device received a distinguished 1st place in DXOMARK global battery ranking with a top score of 157. Also, with the first five DXOMARK labels awarded in 2024, the HONOR Magic6 Pro represents outstanding camera, audio, display, battery and selfie capabilities.

Harnessing AI to Create an All-scenario Interconnected Experience

Enabling an intelligent all-scenario PC experience, HONOR has launched its latest AI-powered laptop, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16, with the power to empower cross-OS collaboration. Benefit from performance improvements brought by HONOR's platform-level AI with cutting-edge CPU and GPU, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 makes sharing notifications and synchronizing materials across HONOR smartphones, PCs, and tablets effortless with MagicRing, ensuring the utmost convenience and easy accessibility.

Taking the all-scenario experience to a more compact device, HONOR has also released its newest tablet, the HONOR Pad 9. Boasting an impressive 12.1-inch 2.5K HONOR FullView Display8 with a 120Hz refresh rate9, an eight-speaker audio system that incorporates HONOR Histen sound tuning technology. The HONOR Pad 9 is a feature-packed tablet that offers exceptional user experience and a distinctive design.

Teasing the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR

At MWC this year, HONOR has not only officially brought the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR foldable smartphone to the global stage for the first time, HONOR also unveiled a teaser for the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR, a smartphone that also embodies the DNA of Porsche Design. In terms of product details and market availability, HONOR will provide further information shortly.

Color and Pricing

Designed for users who prefer a sleek, modern style and a timeless appeal, the HONOR Magic6 Pro will be available in Black and Epi Green10, starting at €1299. Paying tribute to iconic Porsche cars, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR is available in Agate Grey11 and priced starting at €2699.

Available in White and Midnight Black12, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 will be available starting from Q2. Offering two stunning colorways, Space Grey and Cyan Lake13, the HONOR Pad 9 will be priced €349.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or email [email protected]

https://community.hihonor.com/

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

1 Data from HONOR labs.

2 With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.80 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

3 Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

4 Typical value. The rated capacity of the non-removable battery is 5600mAh.

5 Data from HONOR labs.

6 The actual charging power may vary with different scenarios intelligently. Please refer to actual situations.

7 Data from HONOR labs.

8 With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 12.1 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller. HONOR FullView Display generally refers to HONOR laptop screens with a narrow bezel and high screen-to-body ratio. Please refer to the actual product.

9 The screen refresh rate may vary by application. The screen supports a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. The refresh rate may vary depending on the application interface and game screen.

10 Color availability varies by region.

11 Color availability varies by region.

12 Color availability varies by region.

13 Color availability varies by region.

SOURCE HONOR