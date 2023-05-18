Hosting Its Fifth International Customers Festival, XCMG Machinery Advances the Roadmap of Internationalization and Sustainable Development by Highlighting Intelligent Transformation and New Energy Products

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

18 May, 2023, 09:22 ET

XUZHOU, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has opened its fifth International Customers Festival (the "Festival") recently in Xuzhou, China, lining up flagship products and innovative intelligent solutions to celebrate the Group's milestone achievements with global customers, partners, industry experts, and media throughout the seven-day global event.

The first Festival was attended by more than 300 customers from 22 countries and set the highest single-day order signing record of 500 million yuan (USD 71.155 million).

Continue Reading
Hosting Its Fifth International Customers Festival, XCMG Machinery Advances the Roadmap of Internationalization and Sustainable Development by Highlighting Intelligent Transformation and New Energy Products.
Hosting Its Fifth International Customers Festival, XCMG Machinery Advances the Roadmap of Internationalization and Sustainable Development by Highlighting Intelligent Transformation and New Energy Products.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of XCMG. Internationalization has always been the key strategy as it builds a world-leading enterprise of construction machinery products and solutions, following the roadmap of "high-end, intelligent, green, service-oriented, and international" development.

In the past three years, XCMG has achieved significant results in the international market, increasing the number of overseas dealers to 350 while expanding the business scope to emerging sectors, including agricultural machinery. XCMG now exports to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide, with R&D centers, manufacturing bases, and assembly plants operating in more than a dozen countries, including Germany, Brazil, the U.S., and India.

As a top three construction machinery manufacturer worldwide, the group's five pillar sectors of earthmoving, hoisting, piling, concrete, and road equipment continue to lead the industry, and it has been China's No.1 construction machinery manufacturer for 34 years consecutively.

In 2022, XCMG has grown strongly in the overseas market, with sales revenue accounting for 30 percent of the total. Its overseas revenue in the first quarter of 2023 exceeded 10.6 billion yuan (USD 1.51 billion), a record-breaking number for single-quarter performance that accounted for 45 percent of the total revenue, marking a strong start to a prosperous year.

At the same time of the Festival, XCMG had a team visiting Europe as part of Xuzhou's trade delegation and signed orders totaling 32.526 million euros (USD 35.28 million) with customers in Germany, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain.

"XCMG is committed not only to exporting 'Advanced and Endurable' products but also providing the integrated services and support as part of the 'whole value chain' strategy," said Lu Chuan, president of XCMG. "We're leveraging the technologies to build more overseas training centers and spare parts facilities to deliver prompt services to our global customers."

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Also from this source

Le rapport annuel 2022 de XCMG Machinery illustre la résilience et l'innovation technologique après la pandémie

Der Jahresabschluss 2022 von XCMG Machinery zeigt die Widerstandsfähigkeit und technologische Innovation nach der Pandemie

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.