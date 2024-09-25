Hour of Code 2024 Celebrates How Computer Science Powers Everyday Passions

This year's coding activities build on students' interests and passions, connecting their lives to the invisible forces behind what they love

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code.org today unveiled the theme for this year's Hour of Code, "Make the Invisible, Visible," celebrating computer science as the invisible force that powers all of the things that students' love and use every day. Every year, Code.org introduces millions of K-12 students worldwide to computer science through Hour of Code with accessible, hour-long coding activities. This year's campaign aims to inspire students to learn and explore computer science by making the technology behind their favorite activities—like gaming, music, sports, and art—visible and relatable.

Hour of Code 2024 will take place from December 9-15 in tandem with the annual Computer Science Education Week. This year, Code.org spotlights real-life applications of coding, showing students how technology shapes their everyday experiences, whether it's through video game design, fashion analysis, or music creation. By bridging the gap between students' passions and the technology that powers them, Code.org defines coding as not just a set of algorithms and data but as a language of creativity and thinking.

"Computer science isn't just about what happens behind the screen; it's the force that powers our everyday experiences and future innovations," said Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org. "This year's Hour of Code is about showing students that technology isn't just something they consume—it's something they can create with. We want to inspire every student to see how their ideas can shape the world, turning their visions into reality through computer science.""

Despite the momentum building around computer science, disparities in access persist . In the 2023-24 school year, access to computer science instruction remained low for students in small and low-income schools, disproportionately affecting rural, Native American, Latinx, and Black students. There is also a persistent gender gap in computer science, with girls making up only 30 percent of enrolled students nationally. Through this year's Hour of Code campaign, Code.org hopes to lower the barrier to entry to empower educators and students everywhere to explore computer science.

Hour of Code is designed to be beginner-friendly and accessible to students and teachers at all levels, featuring popular games, characters, and challenges that resonate with students including Minecraft and Star Wars-themed exercises. Code.org provides easy-to-follow guides, lesson plans, and activities, making it possible for all teachers to bring coding into the classroom, even those brand new to computer science.

"At Amazon, we believe computer science education unlocks opportunities for students to become builders of technology, not just consumers of it," said Victor Reinoso, global director of Amazon's philanthropic education initiatives. "Through our Amazon Future Engineer program, we're proud to continue our collaboration with Code.org on initiatives like the Hour of Code that make computer science fun, engaging and accessible to students everywhere. This year's theme powerfully illustrates how coding skills can bring students' interests and passions to life in new ways."

Since its inception, Hour of Code has reached tens of millions of students around the world. With support from over 400 partners, 20,000 educators, and 58,000 volunteers, the campaign continues to grow and evolve each year. For more information about how to participate in this year's Hour of Code, and to explore resources and activities that bring computer science to life in your classroom, visit www.hourofcode.com/us .

About Code.org

Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.

SOURCE Code.org