HR Path Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Grupo PHR in Latin America

PARIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Grupo PHR, a Latin American specialist in SAP SuccessFactors, SAP HCM, and ADP Workforce solutions with operations in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.

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With a presence in 33 countries and a team of more than 2,600 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for companies navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Through its consulting, implementation, and payroll management services, HR Path delivers solutions designed to improve efficiency and drive growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform Human Resources globally.

Founded in 1999, Grupo PHR has built a strong reputation for delivering human capital management solutions that optimize and simplify Human Resources processes. Its expertise spans SAP SuccessFactors cloud and SAP HCM solutions, and Time & Attendance Management by ADP Workforce, helping organizations build more efficient, integrated HR management practices aligned with their business needs.

This acquisition marks an important step in HR Path's Latin American growth strategy. By bringing together HR Path's global capabilities and Grupo PHR's regional expertise, the combined organization will be better positioned to support clients with local knowledge and broader end-to-end Human Resources transformation capabilities.

HR Path's presence in Latin America began in Mexico in 2018. In 2024, its regional footprint expanded across Mexico and Colombia. With the addition of Grupo PHR in 2026, HR Path now extends its presence to Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Argentina, strengthening its ability to support organizations throughout the region with locally grounded expertise and global delivery capabilities.

"The acquisition of Grupo PHR, a company recognized for its expertise in SAP SuccessFactors, SAP HCM, and ADP Workforce solutions across Latin America, is a strategic move that supports our ambition to become the global leader in Human Resources transformation," said Frédéric Van Bellinghen, Partner at HR Path. "Their deep knowledge and strong client relationships in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Argentina complement our global capabilities, allowing us to bring even greater value to our clients. This partnership is not only about growth: it is about synergy, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence."

Contact : Fabienne LATOUR - [email protected]

SOURCE HR Path