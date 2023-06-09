Huasun, global HJT manufacturer, to present its latest photovoltaic solutions at Intersolar Europe 2023

News provided by

Huasun Energy

09 Jun, 2023, 03:20 ET

MUNICH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, ("Huasun"), the largest HJT manufacturer in the world, will participate at this year's Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany to present the latest developments of its technology and product range of ultra-high efficiency N-type silicon-based heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and module technology. Visitors can find out how Huasun is revolutionizing the photovoltaic industry at booth A3-240.

Continue Reading
image_5027067_18482387
image_5027067_18482387

Huasun is the first company to simultaneously integrate R&D and industrialization of HJT. HJT is an emerging and advanced method of solar cell design and fabrication. Unlike conventional solar cells, it uses different materials for the top and bottom layers, allowing for enhanced solar energy capture and thus more efficient energy generation. HJT can also improve the stability and reliability of solar panels, making them more suitable for long-term use.

Intersolar Europe is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry focusing on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technology and solar power plants. As a company committed to building a more sustainable future, Huasun fully welcomes the motto "Connecting Solar Business" as an opportunity for industry experts and players to come together to exchange valuable information about the latest developments and trends, experience innovations first-hand and take advantage of business potential.

At Intersolar Europe 2023, Huasun will present the brand-new Himalaya V-ocean series HJT solar modules, which is especially designed for offshore environment, Himalaya G10 series modules, M6 series AC module, covering the demand from all scenarios with high power and high conversion efficiency.

The variety of products on display represent the diversified applications and magnitude of projects that Huasun is catering to in Europe: from rooftops to farms and rangelands to expressways. At Intersolar, Huasun will also be showcasing its vertical bifacial HJT solutions, developed through the cooperation with German agrivoltaics developer Next2Sun, designed to promote sustainable development in agriculture. The vertical installations of Huasun's HJT modules, mainly destined for farms and rangelands, allow for better crop growth due to reduced occupation of floor space, increased installation flexibility and decreased maintenance costs.

"At Huasun we are excited to participate again at Intersolar Europe, the most important regional event of our industry, which gives us the chance to showcase our latest technology and products and to explain how we are advancing the photovoltaic sector with more efficient and sustainable solutions rooted in the HJT technology. The European market is very important for Huasun where we are concentrating our efforts to further build our capacity in the region in residentialcommercial and large-scale utility projects", said Dan Zhou , CEO of Huasun.

For more information, please visit www.huasunsolar.com.

Follow Huasun on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097549/image_5027067_18482387.jpg

SOURCE Huasun Energy

Also from this source

Top Performer : les modules HJT Himalaya de Huasun ont passé avec succès les tests de fiabilité rigoureux de PVEL

Top Performer: Los módulos HJT Himalaya de Huasun han superado rigurosas pruebas de fiabilidad de PVEL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.