Huasun Sign a Framework Agreement of Supplying 1.5 GW Ultra-High-Efficient HJT Modules With INERCOM

XUANCHENG, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10th, Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Huasun") has once again reached a cooperation with INERCOM Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "INERCOM"), a well-known European EPC company, and signed a framework agreement for supplying HJT modules. By the end of 2025, Huasun will provide at least 1.5GW Himalaya series ultra-high-efficient HJT modules for INERCOM's large-scale utility projects in Bulgaria. With the agreement, Huasun has become the world's first company to win GW-level orders in the HJT field.

In 2021, Huasun started the first cooperation with INERCOM, supplying 86MW high-efficient HJT solar modules to their utility solar project in southern Bulgaria. According to the supply plan, by the end of 2023, Huasun will deliver more than 500MW HJT solar modules for INERCOM to their projects in Bulgaria.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Varbakov, head of INERCOM, said: "We choose Huasun as the exclusive supplier of HJT modules, because they have provided a great guarantee in terms of product quality, technical performance, and delivery capabilities. We are very happy to build a long relationship with Huasun and hope both of us can keep strengthening connections, supporting each other, and exploring the international market together."

"INERCOM has been deeply involved in the Bulgarian market for decades and has participated in the development and construction of photovoltaic projects in many regions. "said Dan Zhou, CEO of Huasun. "It is the first company that used HJT modules on a large scale at an early stage in Europe, which indicates that HJT has very broad prospects and significant value in Europe. During the long-term and stable collaboration, Huasun has won high recognition from INERCOM. Huasun will persistently concentrate on the product concept of higher power, higher efficiency, and higher revenue. With high-class solutions, Huasun will keep deepening its presence in the global market and promoting the high-quality development of the industry, to make its global layout reach a new level."

About Huasun Energy

Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd was founded in July 2020, which focuses on the development and application of HJT solar cells and modules as well as its large-scale production. Since its establishment, Huasun has simultaneously deployed the research and development of technologies such as single-sided micro-crystalline, double-sided micro-crystalline, HBC, silver-clad copper, copper electroplating, and heterojunction-perovskite stacked cells. The company will unswervingly promote the industrialization and marketization of HJT technology, study and practice more efficient and lower-carbon solar technology, bring efficient solar energy into everyone's life, and make homes more livable and beautiful.

On February 28, 2023, BloombergNEF announced the ranking of global PV module manufacturers for 2023 Q1. With excellent product performance, reliable brand credibility, and strong financing strength, Huasun was listed as a Tier 1 solar module manufacturer. In this list, Huasun is the only company that focuses on HJT technology and is also the first company to enter the list with only heterojunction projects. Additionally, Huasun is the youngest company in the list.

