Huawei Accelerates the Commercial Market Advancement and Helps SMEs Go Digital and Intelligent

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a commercial market summit named "Join Hands with Partners to Accelerate Intelligence for SMEs". At this summit, Huawei shared its achievements in restructuring capabilities of the marketing, service, and R&D systems. It has accelerated the development of the commercial market and released more than 20 new products and solutions for six industries to help SMEs with their digital and intelligent transformation.

Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG and President of Commercial & Distribution Business, delivered an opening speech at the summit. Huawei launches 20 new products and solutions to accelerate intelligence for SMEs in the commercial market.

During the first half of 2023, Huawei achieved large-scale growth in the number of partners and customers, as well as overall revenue in the commercial market. Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG and President of Commercial & Distribution Business, reported that thanks to the support of partners and customers, Huawei has achieved initial achievements in the transformation of the commercial market. Huawei will continuously improve the capabilities of the marketing and service systems, and optimize processes and IT tools. It will gain in-depth insights into customer scenarios and requirements, and develop marketable products and solutions based on partners' requirements for easy sales, delivery, and O&M.

Peter Zhang, Director of the Commercial Business Dept of Huawei Enterprise BG, together with Cheng Jian, General Manager of the Government and Enterprise Domain of Huawei Datacom Product Line, Liu Yue, Director of Government and Enterprise Optical Access of Huawei Optical Product Line, Ge Qiancheng, Director of Huawei Data Storage Industry Development, and Fu Jie, Director of Huawei Intelligent Collaboration Partners, launched more than 20 marketable new products and solutions for industries such as education, healthcare, commercial complex, manufacturing, ISP, and small and SME.

The future is now. Huawei welcomes more partners to join us. With marketable products and solutions, IT platforms, and strong organizations and teams, we can jointly support the digital and intelligent transformation of SMEs and achieve win-win results in the commercial market.

To learn more about Huawei's solutions for the commercial market, click: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/commercial-market.

Contact

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220022/image_986294_39269973.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220023/image_986294_39270398.jpg

SOURCE Huawei