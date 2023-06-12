Huawei Launched the F5G Intelligent OptiX Network Solution, Aiming to Build a Solid Foundation for the Financial Industry

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2023, Huawei launched the F5G Intelligent OptiX Network solution for the financial industry. Covering financial all-optical data center interconnect (DCI) and financial all-optical campus scenarios, the solution helps upgrade finance communication networks.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said, "Making financial data more secure is one of the core driving forces for upgrading financial ICT infrastructure. The financial all-optical DCI solution ensures high transaction reliability by using innovative technologies, such as storage-optical connection coordination (SOCC), ultra-fast switching within 5 ms, and co-cable detection. And with innovative technologies such as hard pipes, the financial all-optical campus solution is able to eliminate risks in campus data transmission. These two solutions have been widely used around the world to protect financial data security."

Financial All-Optical DCI, Building DR Network Layer Security

Huawei has launched the industry's first storage- optical connection coordination (SOCC) solution that meets the high availability requirements of core services for DCI network jitter scenarios in the financial industry.

This solution uses SOCC channels to form direct coordination between optical transmission devices and all-flash storage devices of financial DCI. The optical network is used to quickly detect link faults and notify the storage devices when detecting that the link jitter exceeds the threshold. While the previous solution took minutes to switch links, this solution can perform I/O link switchover within 2 seconds, greatly shortening the financial transaction abnormality time and thereby eliminating financial transaction failures.

In addition, based on innovative technologies, the financial all-optical DCI solution shortens the protection switching time from 50 ms to less than 5 ms, taking the leap from carrier-class reliability to financial-grade reliability in DCI network links.

Financial All-Optical Campus, Building a Secure and Simplified Production and Office Network

The F5G all-optical campus solution can meet differentiated requirements of financial enterprises in various scenarios, such as property management, office activities, and HD video conferences. The solution also brings high security and reliability, ultra-broadband networks, massive connections, and easy O&M, greatly improving work efficiency.

In the financial industry, Huawei will continue to work with partners and customers to develop secure, reliable, green, and efficient products and solutions, ultimately enabling intelligent finance and promoting financial digitalization.

