Huawei Launches DC908 Pro Platform, Defining Next-Generation DCI Network

News provided by

Huawei

27 Feb, 2024, 09:50 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched the Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro, a new platform for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) designed for the intelligent era. This innovative platform ensures the efficient, secure, and stable transmission of data between data centers (DCs), setting a new standard for DCI networks.

Continue Reading
Huawei launches OptiXtrans DC908 Pro Platform
Huawei launches OptiXtrans DC908 Pro Platform

As AI continues to proliferate across various service scenarios, the demand for foundation models has intensified, leading to an explosion in data volume. DCs are now operating at the petabyte level, and DCI networks have evolved from single-wavelength 100 Gbit/s to single-wavelength Tbit/s.

In response to the challenges posed by massive data transmission in the intelligent era, Huawei introduces the next-generation DCI platform, the Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro. Compared to its predecessor, the DC908 Pro offers higher bandwidth, reliability, and intelligence.

Key features of the Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro include:

  • Higher bandwidth: The DC908 Pro supports single-wavelength 1.2 Tbit/s over distances of up to 240 km, which is three times longer than the industry average. Its single-fiber capacity reaches up to 96 Tbit/s, the largest in the industry, while its C120+L120 integrated ROADM system halves equipment room footprint and power consumption. Furthermore, the single-slot cross-connect capacity of the DC908 Pro is 2.4 Tbit/s, which can be smoothly increased to 3.2 Tbit/s.
  • Higher reliability: Addressing the challenge of financial transaction failures caused by link jitter, the DC908 Pro features the groundbreaking Storage-Optical Connection Coordination (SOCC) solution, achieving 99.999% reliability and ensuring service security and continuity.
  • Higher intelligence: With support for IT-based simplified deployment, NMS-free deployment, and one-click service provisioning, the DC908 Pro eliminates the need for specialized skills. Intelligent fiber management, co-cable detection, and subhealth status detection functions help improve the efficiency of locating fiber faults. In addition, based on the industry's first OTDR transient interruption detection function, the fiber intermittent disconnection/jitter faults can be located in milliseconds, greatly improving the troubleshooting efficiency of cable quality issues.

The Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro won the DCI platform award in the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, as announced by Lightwave, a renowned media outlet in the global optical network field.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348545/Huawei_launches_OptiXtrans_DC908_Pro_Platform.jpg

Also from this source

Huawei Launches DC908 Pro Platform, Defining Next-Generation DCI Network

Huawei Launches DC908 Pro Platform, Defining Next-Generation DCI Network

At the MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched the Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro, a new platform for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) designed for the...
MWC 2024 | Huawei Core Network ADN: Reshaping Cloud-based O&M to Move Towards L4

MWC 2024 | Huawei Core Network ADN: Reshaping Cloud-based O&M to Move Towards L4

Autonomous Networks (AN) Have Become an Industry Consensus Autonomous networks have undergone a huge boom in recent years and are now widely accepted ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.