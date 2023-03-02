Huawei Launches Industry-First 50G POL Prototype for Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Campus Networks

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023), Huawei launched the industry's first 50G POL prototype to help industry customers build next-generation Wi-Fi 7 campus networks.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line

Based on Fifth-generation fixed network (F5G) technologies, the Huawei FTTO solution has been put into commercial use by more than 6,000 industry customers worldwide, enabling customers to build green, simple, and smart campus networks. With cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies being adopted on a larger scale, and the use of 4K/8K and AR/VR applications in campus scenarios such as enterprise office, education, and healthcare rapidly increasing, the requirements placed on campus network bandwidth, latency, and reliability are higher than ever before.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said, "Although 10G PON can meet the requirements of most campus scenarios, as more enterprises go digital, new scenarios with higher requirements on network bandwidth and latency are emerging, and campus networks will need to be upgraded. Huawei launched the industry's first 50G POL prototype to help customers build Wi-Fi 7-oriented green ultra-broadband campus networks that can support innovative applications."

The 50G POL prototype released by Huawei includes symmetric 50G PON OLTs and ONUs. It upgrades campus networks from 10G PON to 50G PON. This not only allows campus customers to enjoy an ultra-broadband network experience, but also provides the following unique benefits:

Zero change on OLT: The industry's first 50G PON combo optical module supports both 10G PON and 50G PON modes. Customers can build networks on demand and smoothly upgrade networks to 50G PON in the future, protecting initial network construction investments.

Zero change on ODN: 50G PON supports 40 km long-haul transmission, and uses innovative algorithms to enable industry-leading optical link budgets, eliminating the need to change existing ODNs.

Zero change on ONU: The 50G PON ONU prototype supports 10GE and 25GE interfaces. In the future, the upgrade from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 7 does not require ONU changes.

In the future, Huawei will continue to work with customers and partners to create even more innovations; enrich application scenarios; build green, ultra-broadband, and smart campus networks; and unleash green digital productivity.

