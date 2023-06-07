Huawei Launches the First IP Club Member Program in Africa to Accelerate Africa's Industry Digital Development

MARRAKECH, Morocco, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Huawei Network Summit 2023, Huawei launched the first IP Club member program in Africa. Delegates from pioneering customers across industries attended the launch ceremony in person, and this program recruited more than 300 IP Club members at the event. With Morocco as the starting point, the IP Club member program builds a local professional IP technology community to accelerate digital transformation across industries on the African continent.

IP Club member program launch ceremony

IP Club is initiated by Huawei, aiming to build an open thoughts sharing platform for IT managers, IP technology experts, and engineers. Since the first IP Club event in Japan in 2018, Huawei has successfully held nearly 400 IP Club events in more than 35 countries and regions, attracting more than 30,000 attendees.

As IP Club activities gain momentum around the globe, Huawei has upgraded its IP Club events into an IP Club member community since 2020. To date, Huawei has established a complete IP Club membership system, and recruited nearly 2000 registered members worldwide.

IP Club members have access to more professional IP technology information and differentiated technology know-hows provided by Huawei, in turn expanding their unique insights into the IP industry. IP Club members can also connect with Huawei's global experts to dive into cutting-edge IP technologies. Member-exclusive activities promote communication between IP industry peers, and diversified bonus points for members inspire more contributions.

By creating all-new connectivity, IP Club brings together industry thought leaders, experts, and peers from all over the world to explore future network trends, challenges, opportunities, and more. They also dive into network construction practices in all industries during digital transformation, and embrace new opportunities together for future industry development.

To learn more about Huawei's IP Club member program, click https://ipclub.huawei.com/

