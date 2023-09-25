Huawei Launches the Global Intelligent Education Showcase to Accelerate Digitalization in Education

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei launched the global intelligent education showcase at the session titled "Smart Teaching and Learning Accelerate Intelligence in Education", and introduced its digital education ecosphere solution reference architecture, aiming to build a fully connected, sensed, and intelligent education ecosystem and accelerate intelligent upgrade in education.

Launch of the global intelligent education showcase in Dongguan

Xia Zun, President of the Global Public Sector, Huawei Enterprise BG, said in the opening speech that in today's digital society, education tends to center on learners. He added that intelligence has ushered the education sector into a new era, and intelligent technologies have nurtured more forms of education, which keeps raising the bar for transformation. Xia also remarked that Huawei, together with its partners, will keep leveraging next-generation technologies like AI, big data, and VR, to help the education sector go digital and intelligent and share achievements in this sector.

Huang Yu, Education Solution Expert of Huawei Enterprise BG, proposed the digital education ecosphere solution reference architecture at the session. Huang said that Huawei has leveraged its advantages in cloud-network-edge-device to build such an ecosphere through "one screen, network, cloud, platform, and entry". By integrating education resources across scenarios, Huawei has gone from intelligent connection to multi-level all-round collaboration across intelligent platforms and apps. This empowers the sector by bridging the digital divide and providing quality education for all.

The Education Bureau of Dongguan has worked with Huawei to carry out intelligent education construction and created a showcase deployed with Huawei's smart campus solution and the regional education cloud platform, providing an example to other cities. This showcase has integrated ICTs to demonstrate Dongguan' achievements in intelligent education, including "one center and two platforms", new education infrastructure, network security, and smart campus. These achievements cover an array of scenarios like data and service management, online learning, and digital teaching, and culminate to be a milestone in Dongguan's education development. Driven by technologies and data, Dongguan has created a basic education big data center and two online platforms in compliance with high standards. The established data center and platforms have fostered the high-quality development of regional intelligent education by facilitating intensive city-wide digital campus construction, enabling precise decision-making, refined management, personalized services, and digital teaching, and innovating teaching approaches and models.

Up to now, Huawei has served 2,800+ education departments and institutions in 120+ countries and regions, helping them realize intelligence in education, cultivate practical forward-thinking talent.

