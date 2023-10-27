Huawei Network Summit 2023 (Europe): Innovations Never Stop, Accelerating Intelligent Transformation Across Industries in Europe

Huawei

27 Oct, 2023, 07:02 ET

MUNICH, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe stop of Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2023 was held successfully in Munich, Germany, attracting more than 500 partners and customers from over 30 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal. Attendees from diverse industries delved into Huawei's data communication technology innovations, and explored how to leverage technology innovations to accelerate enterprise digital and intelligent transformation and create new value together in Europe

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line
Vincent Liu presented awards to outstanding diamond members
At HNS, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Innovations Never Stop", shedding light on how Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution takes network quality to new levels. Specifically, Huawei further enhances its CloudCampus, CloudFabric, and CloudWAN solutions from the perspectives of experience, intelligence, and convergence, respectively. On top of that, Huawei unveiled many groundbreaking products, including all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 APs, CloudEngine S8700 (a high-quality campus switch), CloudEngine 16800 series 800GE intelligent computing switches, NetEngine 8000 F8 (a converged transport router), and iMaster NCE-based network digital map. All of these offerings empower networks with innovations and unleash digital productivity at an accelerated pace.

As digital transformation ramps up, customers in various industries have raised new requirements and challenges for data communication networks. In response, Huawei constantly innovates and upgrades its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution from experience, intelligence, and convergence perspectives, and works closely with global partners to help customers build industry-leading network infrastructures.

At HNS, Vincent Liu, President of Huawei's Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, introduced the latest progress and achievements of IP Club over the past year, and then presented awards to outstanding diamond members.

IP Club is an IP industry peer communication platform initiated by Huawei. According to Vincent Liu, Huawei will strengthen IP Club operations and provide IP Club members with diversified member-only activities, such as in-person technical workshops, face-to-face meetings with industry experts, IP Club Carnival, and peer interaction in the online community. To date, Huawei has brought together over 3000 IP Club members worldwide.

As a leading provider of data communication products and solutions, Huawei will continue to join forces with partners to continuously explore industry digital transformation innovations. In doing so, Huawei will provide best-in-class solutions for customers across diverse industries.

