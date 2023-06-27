Huawei Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Network Firewalls for Third Consecutive Year

Huawei

27 Jun, 2023, 04:36 ET

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei was named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls", marking the third year in a row receiving this distinction. In the report, Huawei received an overall rating of 5.0/5.0 stars and 99% recommendation rate based on 213 reviewers. Moreover, Huawei for its firewalls received the distinction as a Customers' Choice in 7 market segments: Global Enterprise (10B+ USD)/ Large Enterprise (1B - 10B USD)/ Midsize Enterprise (50M - 1B USD), manufacturing/service industry, and Asia Pacific/Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.

"It is a great honor for Huawei to be named as a Customers' Choice from Gartner Peer Insights this year. We thank customers from all over the world for their comments and recommendations on Huawei firewalls. Every VOC drives us to further innovate and make breakthroughs. In the future, we will continue to gain deeper insight into users' pain points and requirements, improve product capabilities with more investment, and offer users more secure and intelligent products." said Mike Ma, President of Huawei Security Product Domain.

Gartner®, Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 31 May 2023

Disclaimer:

1. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

2. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

