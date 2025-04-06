Huawei Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Center Switching

SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner has released its 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching, in which Huawei has been recognized as a Leader. Notably, Huawei is positioned furthest in "Completeness of Vision".

In 2025, Huawei will continue to upgrade its data center network in the following three aspects:

Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Fabric Solution

As AI technologies evolve and cloud architectures advance, data center networks are undergoing significant transformation. Huawei's upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Fabric Solution is built on a three-layer architecture: AI Brain, AI Connection, and AI NEs.

AI Brain: Huawei's exclusive network digital map and NetMaster network large model facilitate automated process deployment, integrated network-security simulation, and automatic resolution of 80% of faults, significantly enhancing O&M efficiency.

AI Connection: The innovative network scale load balancing (NSLB) algorithm optimizes path planning, eliminates performance bottlenecks, and boosts AI training efficiency by over 10%. Additionally, the iReliable three-level reliability technology and optical module channel loss resistance ensure zero service interruptions.

AI NEs: Leveraging CloudEngine series switches and StarryLink optical modules, Huawei implements high-precision traffic awareness and visualized monitoring of network packet loss and delay.

New CloudEngine Series Switches

Huawei has introduced the industry's highest-density 128*800GE fixed Ethernet switch, CloudEngine XH9330, alongside the world's first 128*400GE liquid-cooled fixed switch, CloudEngine XH9230. With an industry-leading number of high-density ports, these switches are able to surpass the scalability limits of AI clusters. In addition, Huawei's proprietary iFlashboot technology enables continuous training even in the event of abnormal restarts and upgrades.

StarryLink Optical Modules

At MWC 2025, Huawei unveiled its StarryLink optical modules for the data center network field, which offers three core capabilities:

Spanning: Huawei employs a unique optical path coupling algorithm to control and optimize signal power distribution, ensuring maximum transmission power. This achieves transmission distances that are double the industry average.

Stable: Huawei's proprietary short-distance optical return loss positioning technology allows for location of dirty and loose optical links with minutes, significantly quicker than the industry average of three hours. Additionally, the exclusive channel loss resistance technology enables continuous training even in the event of link disconnection.

Secure: The exclusive PHYSEC physical layer encryption capability is integrated into the optical module's oDSP, ensuring 100% encryption of all packets and eliminating any risk of data leakage.

Propelling Enterprise Networks into the Digital Intelligent Era

Looking ahead, Huawei remains committed to advancing technical research and product innovation in the data center network sector. By expanding the CloudEngine data center switch portfolio and driving technological advancements, Huawei is poised to guide enterprises through the evolving landscape of network technology, laying a robust infrastructure for enterprises' data intelligent transformation.

Gartner Disclaimer

