Huawei Strives to Build industry Intelligent Twins with Intelligent Connectivity

David Wang, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Investment Review Board, delivered a keynote speech titled "Building industry Intelligent Twins with intelligent connectivity." According to Mr. Wang, connectivity is productivity. It is not mere computing power, but strong connectivity that makes Intelligent Twins smarter.

Huawei believes that ubiquitous gigabit, deterministic experience, and hyper-automation are the three major characteristics of intelligent connectivity.

Intelligent Twins raise five new requirements for connectivity

The four key components of Intelligent Twins are intelligent interactions, intelligent connectivity, intelligent applications, and the intelligent hub. Among these, intelligent connectivity is like the body of Intelligent Twins. What new requirements do Intelligent Twins place on intelligent connectivity?

There are three types of connectivity scenarios for Intelligent Twins. One is connectivity within the intelligent hub, such as the connection of AI cluster servers and cloud data centers. The second is connectivity between the intelligent hub and intelligent interaction devices; connecting the "brain" and the "limbs", so to speak. The last type is connectivity between intelligent interaction devices, such as the connection of AI cameras, 4K drones, and robotic arms.

Overall, Intelligent Twins have five major requirements for connectivity: High reliability, zero packet loss, differentiated services, real-time high bandwidth, and smart O&M.

To meet the connectivity needs of Intelligent Twins, Huawei defined the three major characteristics of intelligent connectivity:

The first is ubiquitous gigabit. Bandwidth is the basis of connectivity. The wide application of AI cameras, drones, industrial cameras, and industrial VR/AR services has made ubiquitous gigabit connectivity essential.

The second is deterministic experience. Connectivity for Intelligent Twins mainly targets things and diverse production scenarios. For example, during peak times in 2019, there was one aircraft departing or arriving at Shenzhen Airport every less than one minute, making it essential to guarantee real-time networking. In another example, electric power companies must assure "six nines", or even higher reliability, and less than two minutes of power outage per household per year. Therefore, deterministic connectivity is vital to the security and reliability of enterprise services.

The third is hyper-automation. As industries become intelligent, the service types as well as scale and complexity of networks will multiply, making network O&M more difficult. The application of big data and AI will transform traditional and semi-automated O&M into hyper-automated O&M, and leave all these complexities to be handled by digital intelligence.

Huawei's all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions

In terms of technology, Huawei's all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions will provide ubiquitous gigabit and low latency connectivity for intelligent interaction devices, and apply AI to achieve deterministic network experience and hyper-automated O&M. In terms of networks, these solutions will provide Intelligent Twins with campus, data center, WAN, and security networks. As for industries, intelligent connectivity will be combined with intelligent interactions, the intelligent hub, and industry know-how to build scenario-specific, intelligent solutions for industries.

5G intelligent connectivity: Gigabit uplink speed, 20ms latency, and submeter-level location

To support the intelligent upgrade of industries, Huawei will continue enhancing its 5G intelligent connectivity capabilities in terms of uplink bandwidth, latency, and location accuracy. For example, in the smart manufacturing domain, Huawei used its Super Uplink technology to provide gigabit uplink speeds for HD video uploads. For scenarios that require remote operation and control, such as ports, Huawei's 5G intelligent connectivity technology has introduced features such as pre-scheduling and mini-slot to reduce latency to 20ms and replace 90% of manual labor with automated operations. Thanks to UTDOA and higher bandwidth, Huawei's 5G intelligent connectivity can support submeter-level location accuracy for smart manufacturing, enhancing the efficiency of production and management at industrial parks.

Intelligent IP networks: High bandwidth and lossless for all services

Based on a three-layer AI architecture comprised of network elements, networks, and clouds, Huawei's intelligent IP networks facilitate the upgrade of campus, WAN, and data center networks to Version 2.0.

Huawei's CloudCampus 2.0 solution takes campus networks into the gigabit era, providing any application with gigabit connectivity via any device and allowing the intelligent scheduling of network resources. The CloudWAN 2.0 solution brings intelligence to WAN networks. With CloudWAN 2.0, synergy can be achieved between clouds and networks, meeting the needs for differentiated services. CloudFabric 2.0 enables zero packet loss in data center networks and increases both AI compute and storage efficiency by over 30%, helping data center networks become intelligent.

F5G intelligent all-optical networks: High bandwidth interconnection and flexible pipes

Huawei has proposed the all-optical network strategy for the F5G era, and launched three intelligent all-optical network solutions.

The first is the Campus OptiX solution. Campus OptiX offers high bandwidth access to meet campus needs for new services such as 4K cameras and VR/AR.

The second is Single OptiX. This solution can meet transmission needs at different rates while greatly increasing efficiency.

The third is DC OptiX. IT staff can deploy DC OptiX with just one click, making it a plug-and-play solution for enterprise scenarios.

Through this strategy, Huawei is committed to extending optical connectivity to the network edge, and bringing the ultimate service experience to every person, home and organization.

Huawei's ADN solutions target enterprises

Huawei's ADN solutions bring intelligence to networks. By integrating AI into network elements, networks, and clouds, Huawei's ADN networks are self-organizing, self-healing, and self-optimizing. These solutions will make digital industry services and hyper-automated operations a reality.

Network elements + AI: AI is applied to upgrade traditional network elements into digital, intelligent network elements, allowing for more agile data sensing and processing of every network element.

Network + AI: Huawei uses AI to redefine network management. The intelligent management and control system helps build network digital twins, and enables the dynamic control and closed-loop management of networks, such as automatic deployment, pre-event simulation, post-event verification, prediction and prevention, and proactive optimization.

Cloud + AI: Huawei provides cloud-based AI training and model services for networks, and continues upgrading the software systems and AI models that are already embedded into its equipment and networks. This constantly improves autonomous driving networks and makes networks smarter.

Huawei's customers from Shenzhen Airport, China Southern Power Grid, and SPD Bank shared the application of Huawei intelligent connectivity across the transportation, electricity, and finance sectors.

Mr. Wang concluded his speech by saying: "Over the past 40 years, Huawei has worked with all stakeholders to connect the unconnected and build a fully connected world. Over the next 40 years, we are committed to building industry Intelligent Twins with intelligent connectivity."

HUAWEI CONNECT 2020 is an annual flagship event hosted by Huawei for the global ICT industry, and is being held in Shanghai from September 23 to 26, 2020. HUAWEI CONNECT is an open platform designed to help our customers and partners navigate these changes, share experience, and work together to create new value. At this year's event, we will explore trends and opportunities in industry digitization; showcase advanced ICT technologies, products, and solutions; give you an insider's look at the fruits of joint innovation; and share best practices in digital transformation. Our ultimate goal is to build an open and sound industry ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders and create new value for all industries. For more information, please visit:

https://www.huawei.com/en/events/huaweiconnect2020/

