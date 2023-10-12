Huawei Unveils LampSite X to Unleash Indoor Digital Potential

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) 2023, Yang Chaobin, Board Member and President of ICT Products & Solutions of Huawei, launched LampSite X, a next-generation 5G indoor digital product solution that aims to help operators open up new business space and move towards digital intelligence.

Yang unveiling the LampSite X series
Yang remarked: "LampSite X brings unrivaled 5.5G capabilities indoors for the first time to comprehensively upgrade indoor digitalization: Featuring the leanest design, simplest deployment, and lowest energy consumption, the solution achieves 10 Gbps experience and offers diverse capabilities, meeting consumer demands for a more premium indoor experience and realizing more powerful digital productivity across various industries."

Fast-growing 5G is driving the explosive growth of mobile traffic, 80% of which is generated indoors. In high-density indoor scenarios that involve heavy foot traffic, such as shopping malls, airports, railway stations, and stadiums, the traffic density at hotspots is more than 100 times the average traffic density. Such scenarios require upgraded digital indoor capabilities. In addition, while going digital, industries require networks to provide new and stronger capabilities, such as high-precision positioning and ultra-high uplink, to support smart manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

Indoor Digitalization Has Become an Industry-Wide Consensus

Indoor digitalization has become one of the core capabilities requiring improvement in the 5G and 5.5G eras. Indoor digitalization faces a number of challenges: First, as all bands evolve to 5G, they need to be integrated and coordinated to achieve simplified design and deployment; second, as indoor traffic is unevenly distributed throughout the day, dynamic energy saving based on traffic load is necessary to help operators reduce energy costs; third, with industries going digital, more capabilities must be developed to meet the requirements of more scenarios.

LampSite X Sets a New Benchmark for Indoor Digitalization

LampSite X can meet various indoor digitalization requirements. This series of products can be as small as 1 L in volume and 1 kg in weight, which is the smallest and lightest in the industry, allowing flexible and easy deployment in any scenario. Despite its small size, a LampSite X box boasts big power. A single box supports all bands, all radio access technologies (RATs), and all wideband and allows networks to achieve ultra-high performance, ultra-diverse capabilities, and ultra-low energy usage.

LampSite X is the only product in the industry that combines mmWave and sub-6 GHz to achieve a peak throughput of over 10 Gbps, as well as the first to bring 5.5G 10 Gbps indoors. The product employs Huawei's unique Distributed Massive MIMO technology to achieve 10 Gbps single-user experience everywhere and provide 10 Gbps multi-user experience for everyone.

To effectively meet the connectivity requirements of various industries, LampSite X provides wide-ranging capabilities, including 10 Gbps ultra-high uplink, high-precision positioning up to sub-meter levels, low latency up to milliseconds, and IoT. It uses Huawei's unique "0 Bit 0 Watt" solution to achieve service-based power adjustment, super dormancy during off-peak hours with power consumption of less than 1 W, and on-demand wakeup in just seconds. This around-the-clock dynamic energy saving maximizes energy efficiency.

LampSite X Expands Consumer and Industry Applications

LampSite X comprehensively upgrades digital indoor capabilities to provide all-scenario 5.5G applications for consumers and connect more scenarios of more industries.

In toC scenarios, LampSite X's new capabilities will bring about an upgraded consumer experience and business model. For example, at Hong Kong's 10 Gbps business districts, supported by Hong Kong Telecom, these capabilities increase traffic by more than 20% and bring new toB and toC business models, which drive operators to shift from providing network capabilities to providing converged services.

In toB scenarios, LampSite X's multi-dimensional digital indoor capabilities will bring greater efficiency to fully connected factories. For example, at Midea's smart factories, these capabilities improve the efficiency of many processes, spanning production, quality inspection, logistics, and warehousing, to the point where a product can be produced in just seven seconds, cutting production time in half.

Yang concluded by stating that "LampSite X opens up many new digital opportunities to us. We should seize these opportunities to go beyond outdoors and upgrade indoor digitalization to support operators as they look to develop diverse business applications and stride into a new digital era."

The Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2023 themed at "Bring 5.5G into Reality" is hosted by Huawei, together with its industry partners GSMA, GTI, and SAMENA. Held on October 10 and 11 in Dubai, UAE, this annual forum gathers mobile network carriers, vertical industry leaders, and ecosystem partners from around the world to explore the success of 5G commercialization and accelerate the commercial use of 5.5G. For more information, please visit: https://www.huawei.com/en/events/mbbf2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246258/Yang_unveiling_LampSite_X_series.jpg

SOURCE Huawei

