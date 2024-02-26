Huawei Yang Chaobin: Telecom Foundation Model Accelerates Operator Intelligent Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei's Board Member and President of ICT Products & Solutions Yang Chaobin launched the industry's first telecom foundation model.

Yang Chaobin delivering a keynote speech

Huawei's Telecom Foundation Model provides key intelligent technologies that support service innovation, improve operations efficiency, revolutionize network productivity, and realize 5.5G intelligence objectives. Technological innovation in the telecom industry has historically resulted in more productive operator networks, but also increased service demands. 5.5G has delivered stronger network capabilities that are supporting the emergence of more diversified services and more business success for operators. The industry expects a significant technological transformation to occur soon as these services need higher-level intelligence that features agile service provisioning, accurate user experience assurance, and efficient O&M across domains.

Huawei's Telecom Foundation Model will continue to stand out for years to come as it leverages Huawei's over 30 years of expertise in service support.

Yang said, "The Huawei Telecom Foundation Model leverages Huawei's strengths in intelligent technology and offers two types of applications: role-based copilots and scenario-based agents. It will help carriers empower employees and improve user satisfaction, which will, in turn, improve network productivity."

This model helps operators go intelligent by supporting intelligent natural language interactions for different roles to improve employee knowledge and efficiency. It also provides intelligent agent applications for different operations scenarios, which analyze and break down complex processes and orchestrate operation solutions to ensure user experience and satisfaction.

The Huawei Telecom Foundation Model will also magnify the value of intelligence by broadening the adoption of intelligent technologies. During the event, Yang also explained typical applications of the Telecom Foundation Model. In agile service provisioning use cases, a service provisioning assistant can be invoked to support accurate multi-modal assessment and quick service provisioning. In user experience assurance use cases, the foundation model's optimization capability helps guarantee multi-objective user experience. During assisted troubleshooting, cross-process poor-QoE analysis and dialog-based assisted handling are also making troubleshooting significantly more efficient.

Concluding his speech, Yang called on industry partners to advance applications of this intelligent technology through collaborative industry promotion, talent training, and business scenario innovation. He also encouraged the telecom foundation model sector to nurture best practices and bring more intelligence to the telecom industry.

MWC Barcelona 2024 will be held from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024 .

SOURCE Huawei