Huawei's Brand-New Digital and Intelligent Foundation Upgrades Aviation and Rail Industries

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In parallel with HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei's Aviation & Rail BU held three global summits specifically oriented to the BU's niche.

Using an upgraded digital and intelligent foundation, Huawei dives deep into a wide variety of industry scenarios and expedites the intelligent development of aviation and rail through multi-dimensional awareness, ubiquitous connectivity, and open platforms.

Lin Bin, Deputy General Manager of China West Airport Group
Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei's Aviation & Rail BU
China West Airport Group (CWAG) chose Huawei to jointly develop a comprehensive intelligent transformation strategy.

According to Lin Bin, CWAG's Deputy General Manager, his company has created 35 intelligent solutions for security, operations, services, and other scenarios using Huawei's high-performance computing power and open intelligent platforms, as well as advanced algorithms for the industry.

For airport operations, digital and intelligent ground handling solutions forecast the real-time status of flights, passengers, and resources, as well as promptly generating warnings. They also intelligently dispatch ground handlers as needed. The solutions increase ground support efficiency by 20% and shorten the time support takes by 17%. In addition, smart airport operation solutions have introduced the optimal flight plan result model to achieve best supply-demand matching and AI-assisted operation command.

Ever-evolving technologies have brought both challenges and opportunities to enterprise digital transformation and intelligent upgrade. Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei's Aviation & Rail BU, delivered an opening speech at the global railway summit. He explained that as GSM-R gradually exits the market, the railway industry requires a next-generation mobile communications system to ensure efficiency and benefits, as well as maintain high-quality development. In response, Huawei is thinking about how it can leverage AI to better serve the railway industry, and have built practices and made remarkable achievements during its journey.

Huawei teamed up with Huitie Technology to develop the Smart Railway TFDS Solution, which uses the Pangu Railway Model with 3 billion parameters. The solution covers all TFDS scenarios and effectively identifies over 430 types of faults on 67 vehicle models with a comprehensive fault identification rate exceeding 99.3%. It ensures near-zero missed inspections for critical faults and triples the operational efficiency."

