IDEMIA Secure Transactions Powers Spain's Nationwide Mandatory Rollout of Emergency Beacons with its Secure Connectivity

COURBEVOIE, France, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a global leader in secure connectivity solutions, is contributing to a major traffic-safety transformation in Spain by enabling secure connectivity for connected V-16 emergency beacons, in collaboration with leading European MNOs, including Telefónica, Vodafone and MasOrange. These life-saving devices are now being deployed nationwide as part of new regulations designed to better protect drivers and improve traffic response.

Secure connectivity for drivers' security

Since January 1, 2026, connected V-16 beacons have replaced traditional warning triangles in Spain. Unlike passive safety equipment, these compact devices automatically transmit the location of a stopped vehicle to Spain's Directorate General of Traffic via the DGT 3.0 platform[1]. This allows authorities to alert other road users in real time and to respond faster to incidents.

Through its collaborations with Telefónica, Vodafone and MasOrange, three longstanding partners, IDEMIA Secure Transactions provides the embedded secure SIM technology that enables these certified beacons to communicate reliably. Today, IST supports the majority of DGT-certified V-16 beacons in the country, expected to impact up to 30 million vehicles and making it Europe's largest connected road-safety initiative.

The technology behind the solution is designed to be both simple and robust. Each beacon uses low-power cellular connectivity to send its anonymous location automatically once activated. Leveraging IDEMIA Secure Transactions' SIM capabilities, the solution ensures secure provisioning and encrypted data transmission, enabling communication with the DGT platform and long-term device lifecycle management. No smartphone pairing or user configuration is required, ensuring the device works anonymously and instantly in stressful situations. The system is built to operate nationwide and to function reliably over a minimum of 12 years.

A pioneering project in Europe for authorities

This large-scale deployment powered by IDEMIA Secure Transactions demonstrates how secure IoT connectivity can deliver tangible public-safety benefits. It also highlights the growing role of connected technologies in building smarter, safer mobility ecosystems across Europe. As the first nationwide deployments of this kind in Europe, the Spanish V-16 program could serve as a reference for other countries exploring connected traffic-safety initiatives.

"As a Spanish company, Telefónica is very proud to contribute to the successful deployment of this ambitious nationwide program. By providing IoT connectivity, we help enable smarter traffic management, enhance road safety and support the development of more efficient road services, together with partners such as IDEMIA Secure Transactions highlights the role of our solutions for the society," said Javier GARCÍA OCÓN, IoT Connectivity Product Head at Telefónica Tech.

"As a provider of IoT/M2M solutions, Orange is committed to contributing to a safer driving experience by means of the V‑16 beacons. By leveraging our NB‑IoT technology and deploying devices fully certified in our accredited laboratory, we ensure reliable connectivity and the highest standards of performance and security in partnership with an industry leader as IDEMIA Secure Transactions," said Miguel Ángel VICTORIA, Head of IoT B2B at MasOrange.

"Vodafone Spain has a pioneering NB‑IoT network, deployed since 2017 and now comprising more than 16,800 NB‑IoT sites nationwide. This infrastructure positions us as a key technology partner in delivering the secure and reliable connectivity required by V‑16 beacons at national scale. We are proud that our network is helping to save lives on Spanish roads, making Europe's largest connected road safety initiative a reality," said Francisco VALLEJO, Director of Product and Solutions Marketing at Vodafone Spain.

"With Spain making connected emergency beacons mandatory, secure and reliable connectivity at national scale becomes critical. Together with our long-standing partners Telefónica, Vodafone and MasOrange, we are proud to ensure millions of emergency devices remain securely connected for years to come. This deployment combines advanced secure IoT technology with proven large-scale execution, reinforcing IDEMIA Secure Transactions' leadership in secure connectivity for critical infrastructure, IST's teams take great pride in putting the solutions and technologies we develop to make the world safer for everyone," said Fabien JAUTARD, EVP Connectivity Services at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

[1] DGT 3.0 is DGT's connected vehicle platform that facilitates the interconnection of all the actors that are part of the mobility ecosystem to offer real-time traffic information to road users.

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SOURCE IDEMIA Secure Transactions