If you bought Ginkgold® ginkgo biloba extract, you could get money from a class action settlement

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been proposed in a class action called Sonner v. Schwabe North America, Inc. et al., No. 5:15-cv-01358 VAP (SP) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. This lawsuit alleges false advertising of ginkgo biloba products Ginkgold® Advanced Ginkgo Extract ("Ginkgold") and Ginkgold® Max Advanced Ginkgo Extract Max 120 mg ("Ginkgold Max"). Defendants vigorously deny the allegations and deny that any of their advertising relating to ginkgo biloba is false. The Court did not decide who is right. Instead, the parties reached a settlement to avoid the cost of continued litigation, its associated burden, and potential risks for both sides.

If you purchased Ginkgold or Ginkgold Max in the United States, you may be a Settlement Class member. The Settlement Class includes all consumers who purchased Ginkgold or Ginkgold Max in California from July 7, 2011 to October 1, 2020, or anywhere else in the United States from January 1, 2016 to October 1, 2020.

Settlement Class Members may receive reimbursement of up to $18 or $33 per qualifying Ginkgold or Ginkgold Max purchased. To qualify for payment, you must submit a Claim Form by February 24, 2021 either online at www.GinkgoldSettlement.com or by mail. Your Claim Form will be reviewed, and a determination will be made as to whether you are entitled to payment.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, your legal rights are affected whether you act or not. If you do not wish to submit a claim, you can exclude yourself from the settlement. Settlement Class Members who do not opt out will release certain legal rights against the Defendants and the Released Parties. Settlement Class Members who wish to opt out must mail a "Request for Exclusion" postmarked by December 28, 2020 to the Ginkgold Settlement Administrator at P.O. Box 91231, Seattle, WA 98111. Request for Exclusion forms and more information about opting out can be obtained at www.GinkgoldSettlement.com.

Settlement Class Members who do not opt out may object to any part of the proposed settlement. To do so, you must file your objection with the Court and mail separate copies to Class Counsel and Defendants' counsel by first-class mail, no later than December 28, 2020. More information about how to file a valid objection can be obtained at www.GinkgoldSettlement.com .

The Court will hold a hearing on January 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., to consider whether to approve the proposed settlement, and Class Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees, expenses, and incentive award to the Class Plaintiff. Settlement Class Members or their lawyers may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at their own expense, but do not have to.



For more information, visit www.GinkgoldSettlement.com or www.bholaw.com, call 1-833-900-1646, or write to Ginkgold Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91231, Seattle, WA 98111.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration