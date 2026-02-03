IF YOU PURCHASED JOINT JUICE® GLUCOSAMINE SUPPLEMENTS IN NEW YORK, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A CASH PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving Joint Juice® glucosamine supplements. Consumers who purchased Joint Juice in New York at any time from December 5, 2013 through December 28, 2021 may be eligible for a Cash Payment.

The lawsuit claims that Premier Nutrition Company, LLC f/k/a Premier Nutrition Corporation, the maker of Joint Juice, deceptively advertised the product's benefits. Premier Nutrition denies any wrongdoing. A jury decided in favor of the plaintiff but appeals on the judgment and other issues filed by both parties were not fully resolved. Both sides have agreed to the Settlement to avoid further litigation and appeals.

Who Is Included?

You are included in the Settlement if you purchased Joint Juice in New York at any time from December 5, 2013 through December 28, 2021. Visit www.JointJuiceSettlement.com for specific eligibility details.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

Premier Nutrition will pay a total of $19,160,186.47 into a settlement fund. This amount is the total of the $8,312,450 judgment entered by the Court, as well as the Court-awarded Attorneys' Fees and Expenses, and Class Representative Service Award, plus post-judgment interest on all of these amounts. After deducting Court-approved administrative expenses, Attorneys' Fee and Expenses, and class representative awards, the remaining money will be distributed to Class Members who submit valid Claims. All pending appeals will be dismissed. Cash Payments are estimated to be $50 per Unit.

Class Members identified through retailer records will automatically be paid based on the number of Joint Juice® Units shown in those records.

Class Members can receive up to $300 without sending proof of purchase.

without sending proof of purchase. With receipts of other proof, they may be eligible for approximately $50 for every Unit of Joint Juice purchased in New York during the class period.

How to Submit a Claim

To receive a Cash Payment, submit a Claim Form by May 15, 2026. You can submit a Claim Form online at www.JointJuiceSettlement.com or request a paper Claim by calling 1-888-921-0720.

Other Options

If you do not want to be part of the Settlement, you must request exclusion by April 6, 2026. This is the only way to keep the right to sue Premier Nutrition separately. If you exclude yourself, you cannot receive any Cash Payment from this Settlement. You may also object to the Settlement by April 6, 2026, if you do not exclude yourself. Full instructions for exclusion or objections are available at www.JointJuiceSettlement.com.

Final Approval Hearing

The Court will hold a hearing at 1:30 PM on April 30, 2026, at the U.S. District Court, Courtroom 3 – 17th Floor, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA, 94102 to decide whether to approve the Settlement. You may attend the hearing at your own expense, but attendance is not required.

Media Contact(s):

Timothy G. Blood

Blood Hurst & O'Reardon LLP

619.338.1100

*Note – Source and Media Contact info is available to registered members of the press only.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration