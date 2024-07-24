If you sold a home and paid a commission to a real estate agent, you may be a part of class action Settlements ― Proposed Settlements with all Defendants total over $730 million

SEATTLE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration

Proposed Settlements have been reached with Compass, Real Brokerage, Realty ONE, @properties, Douglas Elliman, Redfin, Engel & Völkers, HomeSmart, and United Real Estate, resolving certain claims, including in a lawsuit known as Gibson v. National Association of Realtors, Case No. 23-CV-788-SRB (W.D. Mo.). The lawsuit alleges the existence of an anticompetitive agreement that resulted in home sellers paying inflated commissions to real estate brokers or agents in violation of antitrust law. All Defendants in the lawsuit are listed at www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com.

How do I know if I am a part of the Settlements?

You are a Settlement Class Member and eligible for payment if you: (1) sold a home during the Eligible Date Range; (2) listed the home that was sold on a multiple listing service ("MLS") anywhere in the United States; and (3) paid a commission to any real estate brokerage in connection with the sale of the home. The term "MLS" encompasses all NAR and non-NAR MLSs. The Eligible Date Range depends on what MLS you listed your home for sale on. Go to www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com to see the Eligible Date Range and to learn more.

What do the Settlements provide?

The Settling Defendants named here have agreed to pay, collectively, over $110 million into a Settlement Fund. The current value of all proposed Settlements with these and other Defendants is over $730 million. The Fund will be distributed to qualifying Settlement Class Members who submit an approved Claim Form, after any awarded attorneys' fees, expenses, Settlement Administration costs, and service awards have been deducted. Compass, Real Brokerage, Realty ONE, @properties, Douglas Elliman, Redfin, Engel & Völkers, HomeSmart, and United Real Estate have also agreed to implement Practice Changes and provide Cooperation. You can learn more about the Practices Changes and Cooperation in the Settlement Agreements, available at www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com.

How do I get a payment?

Note: If you have already submitted a Claim Form in this case for a prior Settlement with other Defendants, you do not need to submit another Claim.

You must submit a Claim Form with information pertaining to and/or evidence of your home sale and commissions paid, by May 9, 2025. Claim Forms can be submitted online at www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com.

You can also print a Claim Form at the website and mail it to Gibson v. The National Association of Realtors, c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91479, Seattle, WA 98111, or email it to [email protected].

What are my other options?

You may object to or exclude yourself (opt-out) from the Settlements by October 3, 2024, or do nothing. If you exclude yourself , you will not receive a Settlement Payment, but this is the only option that allows you to sue Compass, Real Brokerage, Realty ONE, @properties, Douglas Elliman, Redfin, Engel & Völkers, HomeSmart, and United Real Estate, and related entities relating to commission prices. If you wish to object , the Court will consider your views in deciding whether to approve or reject the proposed Settlements. If the Court does not approve the Settlements, no Settlement Payments will be sent, and the lawsuit will continue. You cannot object if you opt-out. By doing nothing , you will get no payment, and you will not be able to sue the settling Defendants relating to commission prices. For more information, including how to object or exclude yourself and to read the full terms of the release, visit www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com.

What happens next?

The Court will hold a hearing on October 31, 2024 to consider whether to grant Final Approval of the Settlements and award fees and costs to the attorneys representing the class ("Class Counsel"). The Court has appointed the law firms of Ketchmark and McCreight; Williams Dirks Dameron; Boulware Law; Hagens Berman Sobal Shapiro; Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; and Susman Godfrey as Class Counsel. Class Counsel will ask the Court to award an amount not to exceed one-third (33.3%) of the Settlement Funds, plus out-of-pocket expenses incurred during the case. The Court may award less. Class Counsel will also seek compensation for each current and/or former Class Representative. You will be represented by Class Counsel at the hearing unless you choose to enter an appearance in person or through your own counsel, at your own cost. The appearance of your own attorney is not necessary to participate in the hearing.

Questions?

This Notice is only a summary. To learn more, visit www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com, call toll-free 888-995-0207, email [email protected], or write Gibson et al. v. The National Association of Realtors et al., c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91479, Seattle, WA 98111.

