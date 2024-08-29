IFA 2024: DJI to Showcase New Drone for Vlogs, E-Bike Technology, Portable Power Station and More

DJI Continues to Push the Boundaries of What's Possible with Extensive Range of Product Innovations

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones, creative camera technology and e-bike drive systems, is excited to unveil its latest groundbreaking products at IFA 2024. From September 6 to 10, visitors to IFA Berlin will have the opportunity to experience DJI's innovative solutions through hands-on demos and interactive workshops, showcasing the future of drones, imaging systems, bikes and portable power stations.

"We are excited to showcase our latest products at IFA, Europe's premier consumer electronics show," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "Our aim is to demonstrate how our cutting-edge technology can inspire creativity and transform ways of living among both seasoned users and newcomers. This year, we're particularly thrilled to highlight our new palm-sized drone for vlogs and revolutionary electric mountain bike innovations, which open up new possibilities for outdoor adventures."

Experience the latest drone and creative camera innovations with DJI

DJI Neo : Be among the first to experience DJI's groundbreaking new palm-sized drone for vlogs, set to officially launch on September 5 .

: Be among the first to experience DJI's groundbreaking new palm-sized drone for vlogs, set to officially launch on . Consumer Drones: Explore additional latest consumer drone products, including Avata 2, Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 and Mavic 3 Pro, which together offer a wide range of innovative flight experience.

Explore additional latest consumer drone products, including Avata 2, Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 and Mavic 3 Pro, which together offer a wide range of innovative flight experience. Handheld Solutions: Go hands-on with the versatile Osmo Pocket 3, Osmo Action 4, pro-audio DJI Mic 2 and user-friendly Osmo Mobile 6. Also at the booth are the DJI PRO line products announced this year, including Focus Pro, RS 4 and RS 4 Pro.

New E-Bike Players: Amflow PL and DJI Avinox

The recently launched Amflow PL is industry's first full-power eMTB with a size and weight equivalent to that of super-light models. It is also the first electric mountain bike equipped with the DJI Avinox Drive System, which integrates DJI's cutting-edge motor and battery technology, offering unprecedented performance and smart features for e-bikes. The DJI Avinox features:

A compact, lightweight 2.52 kg drive unit that delivers an impressive 105 N•m of torque.

Smart-Assist algorithm that provides multiple assist modes for customizable riding experience.

Rapid recharges in 1.5 hours from 0% to 75% utilizing GaN fast charging technology.

A 2-inch OLED full-color Control Display as the interactive hub, enabling connectivity between the Drive Unit and a mobile device via the Avinox app.

Discover DJI's 2024 Portable Power Station: Power 1000

IFA 2024 marks the debut of DJI Power 1000 at Europe's trade show. Whether consumer, professional, enterprise or agricultural, DJI has a long history in battery research and development. DJI Power 1000 features high-capacity outputs, dual USB-C ports that support super-fast charging, and an ultra-low noise level while recharging. The DJI Power series ensures your devices stay charged both outdoor and at home, providing quiet, reliable power across a variety of applications.

Work Smarter with DJI Delivery, Enterprise and Agriculture Solutions

Discover the FlyCart 30, Matrice 350 RTK, Matrice 30T, Mavic 3 Enterprise Series, DJI Dock 2 and Agras T50, all designed to enhance operational efficiency and productivity across various industries.

Learn, Create, and Share

To foster creativity and skill development, DJI will host a series of professional and consumer workshops led by filmmaking experts and talented content creators. These workshops are open to all IFA visitors, offering insights into creating high-quality content with ease.

See You at IFA

IFA will open its doors at Messe Berlin from September 6 to 10, 2024. Visit DJI's booth in Hall 17-110 to experience these innovations and witness the future of drone, camera, bike and portable power technology.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as cycling, renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

