IFI Releases New Training Video Library to Fight Financial Crime

"The sophistication of financial crimes has reached unprecedented levels. As illicit activities become more complex, compliance training solutions need to move beyond checking the box to keep up," said Lauren Jack, IFI's Chief Operating Officer.

"And we've worked to do just that in curating a library of 100 videos totaling 8 hours of instruction on the critical areas of counter-illicit finance. We're proud to offer this program to the market and help today's organizations seamlessly ramp up staff awareness, understanding, and expertise."

Core Topics Covered

Counter-Illicit Finance Mission & Global Standards

Illicit Threats, Vulnerabilities, & Risks: Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing, Bribery, Corruption, Fraud , Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Discussion as well as Sanctions and Strategic Trade Controls

, Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Discussion as well as Sanctions and Strategic Trade Controls Supervision & Preventative Measures

Culture of Compliance

Enforcement Actions

Cross-Border Payments & Correspondent Relationships

Trade Finance

By the end of this program, employees will not only understand these core topics but also gain the knowledge and understanding to enhance their institution's compliance strategies and protect against illicit finance risks.

"K2 Integrity congratulates the IFI on this important product release, which addresses the need for better training solutions to fill knowledge and skill gaps that we see across our global financial integrity work. IFI's new program is an ideal solution for jurisdictions and institutions working to strengthen and modernize their compliance programs and culture", said Chip Poncy, K2 Integrity's Global Head of Financial Integrity. "The videos are authoritative, current, and cover all the key topics to help protect the integrity of your organization and the broader financial system."

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering the world's financial integrity professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN®—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network—its proprietary learning platform.

